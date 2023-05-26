Women's French Open betting preview

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Purdue Vs Fairleigh Dickinson
How to watch Arizona vs Purdue: Time, live stream info for Saturday’s men’s college basketball game
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 02 MVC Championship - Illinois State v Indiana State
How to watch Indiana State vs Ball State: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Super G
Bryce Bennett makes another podium in resurgence for U.S. downhill

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornsteinmanunitedv2_231216.jpg
Report: Potter a potential replacement for Ten Hag
nbc_pl_ornsteinchelsea_231216.jpg
Chelsea ‘will need to change’ transfer strategy
nbc_pl_adebayogoal1_231216.jpg
Adebayo heads Luton Town in front of Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Purdue Vs Fairleigh Dickinson
How to watch Arizona vs Purdue: Time, live stream info for Saturday’s men’s college basketball game
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 02 MVC Championship - Illinois State v Indiana State
How to watch Indiana State vs Ball State: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Super G
Bryce Bennett makes another podium in resurgence for U.S. downhill

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornsteinmanunitedv2_231216.jpg
Report: Potter a potential replacement for Ten Hag
nbc_pl_ornsteinchelsea_231216.jpg
Chelsea ‘will need to change’ transfer strategy
nbc_pl_adebayogoal1_231216.jpg
Adebayo heads Luton Town in front of Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Women's French Open betting preview

May 26, 2023 11:53 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick do a deep dive on the Women's French Open and explain why they see it coming down to Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina.
Up Next
nbc_bte_bestbets_231214.jpg
10:36
Week 15 best bets: Expect Bengals, Jets to cover
Now Playing
nbc_bte_ravensjags_231214.jpg
8:22
Ravens are solid road bet vs. Jaguars in Week 15
Now Playing
nbc_bte_arizvspur_231214.jpg
2:51
Give advantage to Arizona in matchup vs. Purdue?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_tnfpreviewv2_231213.jpg
5:22
‘Under is the best bet’ in Chargers vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_bowlgamespt2_231213.jpg
3:08
Isleta New Mexico, Starco Brand LA Bowl previews
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_bowlgamespt1_231213.jpg
6:13
Myrtle Beach Bowl, New Orleans Bowl best bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_vikingsbengals_231212.jpg
4:15
More confidence in Browning than Mullens
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_cowboysbills_231212.jpg
5:34
Prescott faces ‘good test’ vs. Bills on the road
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btestockupbucs_231211.jpg
6:22
Buccaneers control own destiny in NFC South
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetexans_231211.jpg
5:19
Texans betting market craters with Stroud’s injury
Now Playing