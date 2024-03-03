Watch Now
Pochettino needs 'more time' at Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Earle debate over the state of Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino's tutelage and discuss if Pochettino needs more patience from Blues fans.
Kluivert drills Bournemouth in front of Burnley
The Cherries take the lead against the run of play as Justin Kluivert volleys Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Burnley in the first half at Turf Moor.
Chelsea anticipating ‘a busy summer’
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Mauricio Pochettino's job security at Chelsea and the club's plan moving forward.
Man United aiming to be a ‘replica’ of Man City
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to detail the latest moves Manchester United are making behind the scenes to get back to winning ways under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
How Mac Allister found Nunez for winner v. Forest
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to break down how Alexis Mac Allister was able to locate Darwin Nunez inside the box for Liverpool's 99th-minute winner against Nottingham Forest.
Klopp describes ‘wonderful’ win v. Forest
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares his main takeaways from his side's narrow 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 27.
PL Update: Liverpool survive Forest scare
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Saturday, including Liverpool's last-gasp win over Nottingham Forest, Tottenham's comeback against Palace, Aston Villa's win over Luton Town, and more.
Pochettino disappointed with 2-2 draw v. Brentford
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media following his side's 2-2 draw against Brentford at the Gtech in Matchweek 27.
Son reflects on ‘fantastic’ win v. Crystal Palace
Heung-Min Son reacts to Spurs' 3-1 comeback win over Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 27.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Aston Villa MWK 27
Relive Aston Villa's five-goal thriller against Luton Town where the Hatters stormed back from two goals down before Lucas Digne's match-winning header in the 89th minute secured three points for Unai Emery's side.
Digne lifts Aston Villa 3-2 in front of Luton Town
Lucas Digne's 89th-minute header puts Aston Villa back in the driving seat against Luton Town, leading 3-2 entering stoppage time at Kenilworth Road.
Morris heads Luton Town level against Aston Villa
Carlton Morris sends the Hatters faithful into a frenzy as he heads Luton Town level at 2-2 against Aston Villa in the second half at Kenilworth Road.