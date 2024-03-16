Watch Now
Berry equalizes for Luton Town v. Forest
The Hatters refuse to go down without a fight as Luke Berry slots home Luton Town's equalizer late in the second half against Nottingham Forest at Kenilworth Road.
Up Next
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Forest Matchweek 29
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Forest Matchweek 29
Relive Luton Town's dramatic draw against Nottingham Forest, where both sides will have to settle for a point apiece after an end-to-end affair at Kenilworth Road.
Ajer pulls one back for Brentford against Burnley
Ajer pulls one back for Brentford against Burnley
The Bees have hope as Kristoffer Ajer's header finds the back of the net to give 10-men Brentford a lifeline against Burnley, trailing 2-1 in the second half at Turf Moor.
Fofana doubles Burnley’s lead over Brentford
Fofana doubles Burnley's lead over Brentford
David Datro Fofana makes up for an earlier chance in front of goal with a tidy finish to give Burnley a 2-0 lead over against 10-men Brentford at Turf Moor.
Wood tucks away Forest’s opener v. Luton Town
Wood tucks away Forest's opener v. Luton Town
Chris Wood reads the cross into the box and uses the outside of his foot to find the back of the net to give Nottingham Forest a crucial 1-0 lead over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Bruun Larsen puts Burnley in front of Brentford
Bruun Larsen puts Burnley in front of Brentford
Following a VAR review, Jacob Bruun Larsen converts from the penalty spot to give Burnley a 1-0 lead over 10-men Brentford after Sergio Reguilon was sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.
How the PL could get a 5th UCL qualification spot
How the PL could get a 5th UCL qualification spot
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to share the latest news regarding the Premier League's potential fifth Champions League qualification spot and how it could come to fruition.
What Edwards’ return means for Liverpool’s future
What Edwards' return means for Liverpool's future
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the latest news regarding Michael Edwards' return to Liverpool, and share Fenway Sports Group's other major plans that are in the works.
Can Kelleher lead Liverpool to the PL title?
Can Kelleher lead Liverpool to the PL title?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard debate over the Premier League title race and discuss Liverpool's chances of winning the league with Caoimhin Kelleher starting in goal.
Preview & prediction for PL MW29 and FA Cup QFs
Preview & prediction for PL MW29 and FA Cup QFs
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview every fixture between Matchweek 29 in the Premier League and the 2024 FA Cup quarterfinals.
Can Man United dash Liverpool’s quadruple dream?
Can Man United dash Liverpool's quadruple dream?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview Manchester United and Liverpool's titanic FA Cup quarterfinal clash at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Luton Town MWK 28
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Luton Town MWK 28
Relive one of the best matches of the 2023-24 Premier League season as Bournemouth come back from 3-0 down at halftime to defeat Luton Town 4-3 to collect all three points at Vitality Stadium.