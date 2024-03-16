 Skip navigation
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
Pirates finalize contracts with outfielder Michael A. Taylor and right-hander Domingo Germán
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
‘You!': Fowler demonstrably points out distracting fan
CHINA-BEIJING-SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING-ISU WORLD CUP-WOMEN'S 1000M FINAL (CN)
Kristen Santos-Griswold, Corinne Stoddard win first U.S. medals at short track worlds in decade

nbc_golf_mcnealyholeout_240316.jpg
McNealy jars one-hop birdie on tough No. 14
nbc_mcbb_wiscvspurduehl_240316.jpg
MBB Highlights: Wisconsin unseats Purdue
nbc_mcbb_edeybreaksrecord_240316.jpg
Edey breaks Purdue career scoring record

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
Pirates finalize contracts with outfielder Michael A. Taylor and right-hander Domingo Germán
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
‘You!': Fowler demonstrably points out distracting fan
CHINA-BEIJING-SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING-ISU WORLD CUP-WOMEN'S 1000M FINAL (CN)
Kristen Santos-Griswold, Corinne Stoddard win first U.S. medals at short track worlds in decade

nbc_golf_mcnealyholeout_240316.jpg
McNealy jars one-hop birdie on tough No. 14
nbc_mcbb_wiscvspurduehl_240316.jpg
MBB Highlights: Wisconsin unseats Purdue
nbc_mcbb_edeybreaksrecord_240316.jpg
Edey breaks Purdue career scoring record

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PL Update: Fulham shock Tottenham

March 16, 2024 04:20 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap Saturday's slate of action including Fulham's stunning win over Tottenham, Burnley's monumental win over Brentford
nbc_pl_fulhamtaxsession_240316.jpg
2:55
Fulham’s Robinson blitzes Tottenham’s defending
nbc_pl_fulrobinsonintv_240316.jpg
1:24
Robinson praises Muniz’s ‘heart’ and work ethic
nbc_pl_brefrankintv_240316.jpg
1:07
Frank blames red card for Brentford’s loss
nbc_pl_totpostecoglouintv_240316.jpg
3:14
Postecoglou: Spurs ‘lacked conviction’ v. Fulham
nbc_pl_fulhamwinreax_240316.jpg
2:03
Fulham stun ‘complacent’ Tottenham in 3-0 win
GettyImages-2089261657.jpg
12:19
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Tottenham Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_muniz2ndgoal_240316.jpg
1:42
Muniz’s brace gives Fulham 3-0 lead over Tottenham
nbc_pl_fullukicgoal_240316.jpg
1:36
Lukic stuns Tottenham to give Fulham 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_totmunizgoal_240316.jpg
1:15
Muniz drills Fulham in front of Tottenham
nbc_pl_burvbreehl_240316.jpg
12:50
Extended HLs: Burnley 2, Brentford 1
nbc_pl_lutvnfhilite_240316.jpg
12:26
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Forest Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_breajergoal_240316.jpg
1:45
Ajer pulls one back for Brentford against Burnley
