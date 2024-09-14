 Skip navigation
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats
The Solheim Cup - Round Two
‘Miracle at Medinah’? Europe has hope, but U.S. has big lead at Solheim Cup
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
NASCAR Cup playoff contenders face challenges at Watkins Glen

nbc_cfb_washstwashlitesv2_240914.jpg
Highlights: Washington State wins Apple Cup
nbc_cfb_indwilliamstd_240914.jpg
Williams stretches to extend the Hoosier’s lead
nbc_cfb_indcrosstd_240914.jpg
Rourke threads the needle to Cross for Hoosiers TD

PL Update: NF stun LIV; CHE edge out BOU

September 14, 2024 06:35 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard reflect on an action-packed Saturday slate in the Premier League, including Nottingham Forest's upset over Liverpool, Chelsea outlasting Bournemouth, and more.
nbc_pl_bouchehl_240914.jpg
9:43
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_bouche_marescasegment_240914.jpg
1:22
Chelsea’s identity growing under Maresca
nbc_pl_bouche_marescaintv_240914.jpg
2:35
Maresca grades Sancho’s Chelsea debut
nbc_pl_bouche_sanchonkunkuintv_240914.jpg
2:39
Sancho, Nkunku react to win over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bouche_postgamereacs_240914.jpg
6:13
Sancho provides Chelsea spark in win v. Cherries
nbc_pl_bouche_nkunkugoal_240914.jpg
1:32
Sancho finds Nkunku to give Chelsea lead
nbc_pl_calvertintv_v2_240914.jpg
3:34
Calvert-Lewin opens up about Everton’s struggles
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_240914.jpg
1:14
Watkins: Duran’s goal ‘one of the best we’ve seen’
nbc_pl_avleve_240914.jpg
11:50
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_avlwhupostgame_240914.jpg
2:26
Super-sub Duran lifts Aston Villa past Everton
nbc_pl_fulwhu_240914.jpg
9:23
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_240914.jpg
1:44
Duran’s worldie gives Villa 3-2 lead over Everton
