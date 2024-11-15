Browns vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends and stats

Following a bye in Week 10, the Browns head to the Bayou for a date with the New Orleans Saints.

Former Saints QB Jameis Winston gets the nod under center for Cleveland on Sunday. It will be his third since DeShaun Watson tore his Achilles. Not surprising to say Winston has been a mixed bag for the Browns. He is a significant upgrade from Watson but to varying degrees pending the day. The Browns continue to struggle scoring points. The offense ranks 31st overall. They have scored 15 touchdowns. Only the Dolphins (14) have crossed the goal line less frequently. Cleveland’s defense has been not nearly as dominant as a season ago, but they are being asked to do too much too frequently during a game. They currently rank 16th overall in the NFL.

The Saints snapped a 7-game losing streak last weekend with a 20-17 win over Atlanta in Interim Head Coach Darren Rizzi’s debut. The win pulled them to within 3 games of the division-leading Falcons. RB Alvin Kamara became the Saints’ all-time leading rusher (6544 yards) last week. The veteran back has been a consistent contributor gaining at least 100 yards from scrimmage in 3 straight games and 7 of 10 this season. He will be challenged to reach the century mark this weekend against Myles Garrett and the Browns front seven. Speaking of Garrett, last year’s Defensive Player of the Year has 95.5 sacks since 2017. Only T.J. Watt with 103 has more.

Something’s gotta give: Derek Carr is 4-1 with 1,426 yards in 5 career starts against Cleveland. The Borwns, however, have gone 20 straight games without allowing the opposing QB to throw for 300 yards.

Lets dive into the matchup and see if we can find a sweat or two.

Game details and how to watch Browns @ Saints

· Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

· Time: 1 PM ET

· Site: Caesars Superdome

· City: New Orleans, LA

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Browns @ Saints

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Cleveland Browns (-110), New Orleans Saints (-110)

· Spread: Browns -1

· Total: 44.5

This is the biggest line move of the week as the number opened New Orleans -3 but has swung 4 points. Meanwhile, the Total is right where it began the week at 44.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Browns @ Saints

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is staying away from a play ATS.

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 44.5.

Cleveland Browns @ New Orleans Saints Betting Trends and Stats

· The Browns are 3-6 against the spread this season.

· The Browns are 3-6 to the OVER this season.

· The Saints are 4-6 against the spread this season.

· The Saints are 6-4 to the OVER this season.

· The Saints have covered the spread in their last five games against teams with worse records.

· The Saints have won their last 16 games against teams with worse records.

· 4 of the last 5 meetings between these teams have been decided by 7 points or less.

Quarterback Matchup for Browns @ Saints

· Cleveland: Jameis Winston – the former FSU Seminole has started the last two games for the injured DeShaun Watson. Was exceptional in Week 1 completing 66% of his passes for 334 yards and 3 TDs. Was less than exceptional in Cleveland’s last game when he completed just 57% of his passes for 235 yards with 1 TD but 3 INTs. He was also sacked 6 times by the Chargers.

· New Orleans: Derek Carr – started the last two weeks after missing a month with an oblique injury. Was 16-25 for 269 yards and 2 TDs in last week’s win over the Falcons.

Browns @ Saints Injury Update

· Cleveland LB Jordan Hicks (elbow) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Cleveland LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) has been placed on IR and is out for Sunday’s game.

· New Orleans WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New Orleans CB Kool-Aid McKinstry is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New Orleans G Lucas Patrick (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

