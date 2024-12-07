Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, News, Injuries, and Stats for Week 14

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Preview:

The 4-8 Chicago Bears are on a journey that seems more focused on developing their young talent than pursuing a playoff spot. After six straight losses, the Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus and promoted offensive coordinator Thomas Brown to interim coach.

The Bears initially changed their coaching staff a few weeks ago when they fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Now, Brown must quickly engage his players and end the season with as much momentum as possible. The first step in that process is a road game in San Francisco with 5-7 49ers.

The Niners aren’t without issues of their own. Not only are they on the outside of the playoffs looking in, but they are also now down their top two running backs. Christian McCaffery and Jordan Mason have been placed on the injured reserve. They now turn to rookie running back Isaac Guerendo.

Despite their 5-7 record, they are only two games out of first place in the NFC West and 2.5 games back of the 7th seed in the NFC.

With a win here, the Niners season gets closer to being salvageable.

How to Watch Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Live on Sunday:

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Site: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium City: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Bears at 49ers - Week 14:

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Chicago Bears (+170), San Francisco 49ers (-200)

Chicago Bears (+170), San Francisco 49ers (-200) Spread: 49ers -3.5

49ers -3.5 Total: 43.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Chicago Bears +3.5..

Thomas: “The 49ers are looking to keep pace in a tight NFC playoff race, and the Bears, while talented, haven’t proven they are worthy of a bet this season. However, the new coach bump is a very real thing in sports. When a new coach is announced, teams cover/win at a remarkable rate.

What normally happens with the new coach bump is players give extra effort and are more excited to have a new man in charge. For that reason, I am blindly backing the Bears to cover in San Francisco.”

Bears at 49ers Team Stats, Betting Trends:

The Bears are on a six-game losing streak.

The Bears are 7-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Bears have won four of their last five matchups against NFC West teams.

The average game score (48.1) in the 49ers’ last 20 home games is over the current Total for this game (44).

Quarterback Matchup for Bears at 49ers:

Bears: Caleb Williams—Williams has had his ups and downs in his rookie season. He’s thrown for 2,612 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Caleb Williams—Williams has had his ups and downs in his rookie season. He’s thrown for 2,612 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions. 49ers: Brock Purdy – Purdy has thrown for 2,707 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Player News & Injuries:

Bears:

C Ryan Bates (concussion) is OUT

WR DJ Moore (quad) is questionable

RB Roschon Johnson (concussion) is OUT

S Elijah Hicks (ankle) is OUT

RB D’Andre Swift (quad) is question

49ers:

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee) is questionable

S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) is on the IR

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) is on PUP

DE Nick Bosa (oblique) is doubtful

S Greg Odum (knee) is OUT.

