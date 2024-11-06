Chiefs vs Broncos Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury Update, Betting Trends and Stats

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos meet for the first time this season as the Broncos become the latest team to attempt to knock off the last undefeated team in the NFL.

Kansas City is a perfect 8-0 after its 30-24 OT win over Tampa Bay. While officiating was questioned yet again, Kansas City escaped and Patrick Mahomes had his best showing yet. Mahomes broke his eight-game streak of interceptions by going for 291 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no picks on 34-of-44 (77.3%).

Denver is 5-4 on the year and facing its toughest test of the season after just suffering its toughest test of the season. The Broncos failed in that test, losing 41-10 to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Baltimore. Now, the Broncos go on the road to Arrowhead to face a Chiefs team they have lost to 16 out of the last 17 times dating back to 2015.

Game Details and How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: Arrowhead Stadium

· City: Kansas City, Missouri

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Chiefs (-380), Broncos (+300)

Spread: Kansas City -8 (-110)

Total: 41.5

The spread opened at Kansas City -9.5 so there has been buyback on the spread with sharps backing Denver early. Last week, favorites cleaned up going 14-1 on the ML and 10-5 ATS, so underdogs will be a popular pick this week.

Historically, undefeated teams in November are 36-51-3 ATS (41%) and 13-30-2 ATS (30%) as favorites of 7 or more points.

The look-ahead line for the total was 46.5, so the five-point difference speaks to both teams’ defenses.

Expert picks & predictions for Broncos @ Chiefs

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Patrick Mahomes to start a new streak, throwing no interceptions:

“I wrote about Mahomes not throwing an interception last week to break his eight-game interception streak and boy, did he do it dominantly!

Mahomes went 33-of-44 for 291 passing yards and three touchdowns in the OT win over Tampa Bay. The Chiefs’ defense has been great all season and with a total of 41.5, I don’t expect many points and the Chiefs to be in a positive game script, running Kareem Hunt into the ground.

I like Mahomes to go Under 0.5 interceptions for a second-straight game.”

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos team stats, betting trends

Kansas City has won 16 of the last 17 meetings versus Denver.

Denver is 5-3 ATS this season and 5-3 to the Over.

Denver is on a five-game Over streak.

Kansas City is 4-3-1 ATS this season and 4-4 on the total.

Patrick Mahomes has one game of 300 passing yards this season.

Deandre Hopkins scored two touchdowns in his Kansas City debut on Monday Night Football.

Kareem Hunt went for 106 rushing yards on 27 rushing attempts and one touchdown vs the Bucs.

Bo Nix had his fourth game with zero touchdown passes last week and his fourth game with at least one interception.

Cortland Sutton led Denver with seven receptions on 10 targets for 122 yards.

Quarterback matchup for Kansas City vs. Denver

Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes – Mahomes is coming off his best start and only one without an interception. Mahomes tossed 291 yards and three touchdowns against Tampa Bay. Mahomes now has more touchdowns (11) than interceptions (9) for the first time since Week 5.

Denver: Bo Nix - Nix has 12 total touchdowns (8 passing, 4 rushing) and six interceptions through nine games of his rookie season. His 1,753 passing yards and 53.3 QBR both rank 21st in the NFL.

Chiefs and Broncos injury update

The Broncos have a small injury report for this week as safety P.J. Locke is questionable (thumb) and so is WR Josh Reynolds (hand).

For the Chiefs, WR Juju Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and S Nazeeh Johnson (concussion) are questionable.

