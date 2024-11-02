Lions vs Packers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury Update, Betting Trends and Stats

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers meet up for an NFC North matchup in Lambeau.

Two of the hottest teams in the NFL meet on Sunday when the Detroit Lions travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit is 6-1 on the season and winner of five straight games. The Lions have played three road games so far at Arizona (20-13), Dallas (47-9), Minnesota (31-29) and come out winners. However, two of the three games out of the bye week have not been competitive as Detroit won 52-14 versus Tennessee and 47-9 at Dallas.

Green Bay is 6-2 on the year with four consecutive wins. The Packers have got it done under center with Jordan Love (probable) and Malik Willis this season scoring at least 24 points in seven of eight games. Green Bay has won by five or fewer points in three of the past five games.

Game Details and How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

· Time: 4:25 PM EST

· Site: Lambeau Field

· City: Green Bay, WI

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Packers vs. Lions

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Lions (-148), Packers (+124)

Spread: Detroit -3 (-110)

Total: 47.5

“The spread opened at Lions -4.5 and has gone back and forth from -1.5 to -3 in favor of Detroit as more and more news on Jordan Love comes out. Both teams are profitable to the Over this season, but there’s been little movement on the total.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Green Bay Packers to keep it within three points if Jordan Love is under center:

“The spread opened at Lions -4.5 and has gone back and forth from -1.5 to -3 in favor of Detroit as more and more news on Jordan Love comes out. The Packers QB is expected to play, so the line could close around -1.5 to -2 for the Lions.

Both teams are on impressive winning streaks with Detroit at five and Green Bay at four, so taking the points could come in handy here. Detroit won two of three road games by 2 and 7 points, while Green Bay is 3-1 at home with a two-point loss.

This seems like a one-possession game in a competitive NFC North race. I like the Packers +3.”

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions team stats, betting trends

Detroit is 6-1 ATS this season and 4-3 to the Over.

Green Bay is 4-4 ATS this season and 4-3-1 to the Over.

Jordan Love has thrown for at least 200 passing yards in five of six games.

Jared Goff has at least 199 passing yards in six of seven games and two or more passing touchdowns in five straight.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has at least six receptions in four games this season and has scored a touchdown in five straight.

David Montgomery has scored a touchdown (7 total) in six of seven games this season.

Jahmyr Gibbs has back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for the first time this season and scored three touchdowns in that span.

Josh Jacobs broke 100 rushing yards for the second time this season and recorded his first multi-touchdown game.

Quarterback matchup for Green Bay vs. Detroit

Packers: Jordan Love – Love’s streak of 200-plus passing yards was snapped last week when he was injured for the second time this season. Love has 15 touchdowns to 9 interceptions and is on pace to shatter his career-highs of 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Lions: Jared Goff - Goff has 13 touchdowns to 4 interceptions on the season to go along with 1,695 passing yards. In the last four weeks, Goff has 10 passing touchdowns and 0 interceptions, plus a whopping 280 or more yards in three of those four contests.

Packers and Lions injury update

The Lions DT Broderick Martin (knee) and DE John Paschall (illness) are out, while RB Sione Vaki (knee) is doubtful.

For the Packers, QB Jordan Love (groin) is questionable but has practiced, while CB Jaire Alexander (knee) drew the same tag. C Josh Myers (wrist) and S Evan Williams (hamstring) have been ruled out.

