Packers vs Bears Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury Updates, Betting Trends and Stats

The Packers come off a bye week at the right time to face a Chicago Bears team that has lost three in a row.

Green Bay is coming off a bye week that followed its 24-14 home loss to Detroit. That loss snapped a season-long four-game winning streak for the Packers. Green Bay is 2-3 over the last five seasons following a bye week and lost last year to Denver (19-17).

The worst thing that could have happened to the Bears was a bye week. Chicago was 4-2 but lost three straight out of the bye week to Washington, Arizona, and New England. The Bears have scored 27 points in the last three games and 12 in the past two while falling to 4-5.

Game Details and How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. the Green Bay Packers on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: Solder Field

· City: Chicago, Illinois

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Packers vs. Bears

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Packers (-230), Bears (+190)

Spread: Green Bay -5.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5

The total was 44.5 as a look-ahead line so the 40.5 is correlated to the Bears’ anemic offense since the bye week (27 points in three games). Money has poured in on Green Bay who is coming off the bye week yet the spread moved from -6.5 to -5.5 in favor of the Packers.

Expert picks & predictions for Bears vs Packers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Chicago Bears to go scoreless in the first quarter against the Packers:

“Chicago has scored 27 points in the last three games and gone 0-3 since the bye week, which ruined the vibes after the 4-2 start.

In those three games, Chicago scored zero first-quarter points and 12 second-quarter points. Those slow starts came against the Commanders, Cardinals, and Patriots.

Green Bay is coming off a bye week and has yet to play Chicago this season. It’ll be their first look at Caleb Williams but historically, the Packers have done well in this spot.

The Packers held its last four opponents out of the bye week to 3, 0, 3, and 0 points. I like the chances Chicago goes Under its First Quarter Team Total of 2.5 for +105 odds.”

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers team stats, betting trends

Green Bay is 4-5 ATS this season and 1-1 ATS as a road favorite.

Chicago is 4-4-1 ATS this season. The Bears have yet to be a home underdog.

Green Bay is 4-4-1 on the total this season and 2-1 to the Over on the road.

Chicago is 6-3 to the Under this year, tied for fourth-best in the NFL. The Bears are 2-2 on the total at home.

Jordan Love has zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the last two games.

Josh Jacobs has at least 76 rushing yards in three straight games and 73 or more in four of the past five.

Caleb Williams has gone Under 200 passing yards in two of the last three games and has zero touchdowns in that span.

D’Andre Swift has at least 50 rushing yards in six straight games but hasn’t scored a touchdown in the past two.

Quarterback matchup for Green Bay vs. Chicago

Green Bay: Jordan Love – Love has failed to throw for a touchdown in either of the past two games and has two interceptions in that span. With 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, Love is on pace to set career bests and worsts in those categories.

Chicago: Caleb Williams - Williams has failed to cross 200 passing yards in two of his last three games and has zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. The No. 1 overall pick now has nine passing touchdowns and five interceptions, along with 1,785 passing yards and 236 rushing yards.

Bears and Packers injury update

The Bears DB Jaquon Brisker (concussion), OL Braxton Jones (knee), OL Darnell Wright (knee), and RB Darryton Evans (hamstring) are all out for this game.

For Green Bay, DB Evan Williams (hamstring) and RB Marshawn Llyod (hamstring) are out, while OL Josh Myers is doubtful (wrist).

