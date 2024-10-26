Titans vs. Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The Detroit Lions (5-1) return to Motown for the first time in 3 weeks as they host the floundering Tennessee Titans (1-5).

On the surface, it sure looks like it is a lopsided matchup.

The Lions have won 4 straight. During the streak, QB Jared Goff has kicked his MVP campaign up a notch directing the #2 offense in the NFL.

The Titans have lost 2 in a row, and it would shock no one if word leaked that they are seriously considering drafting a quarterback again in April 2025. Will Levis has labored in his 1st full season under center. Tennessee’s offense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a couple sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Titans @ Lions

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Ford Field

City: Detroit, MI

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Titans @ Lions

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Tennessee Titans (+470), Detroit Lions (-650)

Tennessee Titans (+470), Detroit Lions (-650) Spread: Lions -11.5

Lions -11.5 Total: 45

This line has shifted 0.5 points towards Detroit. The Total has dropped 0.5 points since opening at 45.5 points

Betting Trends and Statistics for the Tennessee Titans @ Detroit Lions

· The Lions have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as the favorite.

· The Lions have won 4 in a row straight up.

· The Titans are 1-5 ATS and 3-3 to the OVER in 2024.

· The Lions are 5-1 ATS and 3-3 to the OVER in 2024.

Quarterback matchup for Titans @ Lions

Tennessee: Will Levis – the 2 nd year pro is a question mark due to a bum shoulder. Levis has thrown 7 INTs to just 5 TDs.

Will Levis – the 2 year pro is a question mark due to a bum shoulder. Levis has thrown 7 INTs to just 5 TDs. Detroit: Jared Goff – no QB has been better than Goff the past 4 weeks. In those games Goff is 76-91 (83.5%) for 1086 yards with 9 TDs and just 1 INT.

Injury update for the Titans and the Lions

· Tennessee QB Will Levis (shoulder) was limited in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday.

· Tennessee WR Calvin Ridley (foot) did not practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee RB Tyjae Spears (hamstringis questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee WR Colton Dowell (knee) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game.

· Detroit DE John Paschal (unknown) is questionable for Sunday’s game.



Expert picks & predictions for Titans @ Lions

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tennessee @ Detroit:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Detroit against the spread.

· Total : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 44.5 points.

