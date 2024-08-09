Try not to overreact, but the Premier League returns to action next week! That said, my Premier League betting preview series continues. Click HERE if you missed the Manchester United Preview.

Chelsea Betting Preview

Can Chelsea (+1600) Win the League?

Over the past few years, Chelsea have changed managers quite a few times. This season, they introduced another new manager, Enzo Maresca. Maresca will be the fifth new manager in the past two years.

Previous manager, Mauricio Pochettino, implemented tactical changes that took some time to take way with his club last season. However, with a late surge, they wound up sixth on the table.

Now, they must undergo more tactical changes, which may take some time to integrate with the team.

Maresca will likely have Chelsea line up in a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3 (a formation like what Pochettino implements). Unlike Pochettino’s tactics, Maresca will likely have his team play with a deeper build-up. They will be playing out the back to beat a high press. This tactical change could have its growing pains. Playing out of the back can lead to turnovers and clear goal-scoring opportunities for the opposition.

Despite the change in manager and tactics, there’s no denying this roster is loaded with talent. Cole Palmer was last season’s signing of the year. Christopher Nkunku is a stud who is finally healthy after missing a reasonable amount of time last season due to injury.

Winger Noni Madueke looks to have grown into his role. Enzo Fernandez is a stud, and defenders Wesley Fofana and Reese James should be healthy this season and significantly impact this team.

So, the question beckons: Can they win the Premier League? That answer is not as black and white as the question. Chelsea have the talent to win the Premier League. However, the practical answer is that they will likely start too slow and will be too far down to make a legitimate push for the title this season.

Palmer and Nkunku will be dazzling to watch. I still have them finishing slightly outside of the top four.

Players to Watch

Cole Palmer

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Cole Palmer of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea FC at City Ground on May 11, 2024 in Nottingham, England.(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images) Getty Images

Without a doubt, Cole Palmer was the signing of the season. Palmer came through Manchester City’s youth academy and was sold last September to Chelsea.

Last season, Palmer racked up 22 goals and 11 assists. His 33 goals and assists led the Premier League last season.

He should continue to flourish and be one of the best players in the Premier League. Chelsea will steadily climb the table if the link-up play between Palmer and Nkunku is crisp.

Christopher Nkunku

COLUMBUS, OHIO - AUGUST 03: Christopher Nkunku #18 of Chelsea gestures in a pre-season match against Manchester City at Ohio Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) Getty Images

Christopher Nkunku is set to have a significant impact for Chelsea after missing time due to an injury last season. During last year’s summer transfer window, the French forward was brought to West London from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

During Nkunku’s time in the Bundesliga, he scored 47 goals and tallied another 43 assists. With Madueke slotted into the right wing position and Palmer central in the 10, Nkunku is believed to start the season out on the right wing.

His ability to drive in at defenders and send in perfectly placed balls should be vital to the success of Chelsea’s attack.

Favorite Chelsea Bet

Cole Palmer Most Assists +1000

With Madueke and Nkunku out on both wings and Palmer playing the 10, I love for him to lead the Premier League in assists +1000. Last season, his 11 assists were the second-most in the league behind Ollie Watkins (13).

Palmer only played in 33 matches for Chelsea, compared to Watkins’ 37. With more games and better finishing from his teammates, Plamer easily could’ve had more assists.

Last season, Palmer had a 0.38 xAG per 90 minutes. In comparison, Watkins was 0.2.

If the trade rumors of bringing in Victor Osimhen for a season-long loan are accurate, we could see Palmer’s assist number blow past last season’s tally of 11.