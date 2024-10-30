Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Sprayberry High School Defensive Back Jorden Edmonds
The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia, on November 1st to recognize Jorden Edmonds as a 2025 Navy All-American. Sprayberry High School will honor Edmonds before classmates, teammates, family, and friends at the high school’s football game prior to kickoff.
According to 247Sports, he is a four-star prospect and the No. 51 overall player in the country.
Edmonds will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the event.
The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.
Road to the Dome Event Details:
What:
Jorden Edmonds to be officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.
Where:
Sprayberry High School
2525 Sandy Plains Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
When:
November 1, 2024
Event Start Time:
6:40 PM