25 for College Football’s Top 25

This college football season is different. Think about it. Was there ever a time in recent history when seven weeks into the season so many teams truly were competing for a berth in the college football playoff?

We dove back into this week’s NBC Sports Top 25 to ask questions of each team as they compete for conference and national prominence.

Georgia Bulldogs

Can the pursuit of a third straight national championship (+275) survive the loss of Brock Bowers? The Bulldogs are idle this week as they get set for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party next weekend against the Florida Gators.

Michigan Wolverines

Can anyone score more than 10 against Jim Harbaugh’s defense? The Golden Gophers managed to score 10 back on October 7th but no one else has even scored 10 against the Wolverines. This week they travel to East Lansing to face the Spartans. The team total for Michigan State is 10.5. Betting the OVER is a lonely venture.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Does Kyle McCord’s experience leading the Buckeyes (-190) to win in the final seconds at South Bend carryover into the heart of OSU’s Big Ten schedule which begins this weekend at the Horseshoe against the Nittany Lions (+155)? Ohio State has not lost in Columbus to Penn State since 2011.

Florida State Seminoles

Can Florida State (-145) not only go undefeated this season but win impressively enough to qualify for the college football playoff? Covering a spread of over two touchdowns (14.5) at home against a Blue Devils’ team that plays good defense will put Jordan Travis (+1300 to win the Heisman) and FSU a step closer.

Washington Huskies

Even if Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies (-10000) suffer a letdown this weekend could they possibly lose at home to a one-win Arizona State (+1600) squad? The rest of October should be a breeze for Washington (games against ASU and Stanford) but November will be a challenge every week with games at USC, at home against Utah, at Oregon State, and at home against Washington State….and if all that goes well, then the Pac-12 championship game.

Oklahoma Sooners

Why is Dillon Gabriel not getting more love for the Heisman (+1000)? There will be few regular season opportunities (-1100 ML vs. UCF Saturday) for him to gain ground on the favorites. If the Sooners remain perfect and earn a rematch against Texas in the Big 12 title game maybe a repeat performance by the Sooner signal caller will vault him to the top of the conversation.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Can James Franklin (+155) finally win at the Horseshoe? Experience tells the Nittany Lions’ coach the 4th quarter is the key if his squad is to knock off the Buckeyes (-190). Last season Penn State led by two through three quarters only to give up four touchdowns to Ohio State in a not so Happy Valley.

Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns are only .500 ATS (3-3) so do we believe they can cover a monster spread of 23.5 on the road Saturday at Houston? Texas is on the rise but talk of them being back won’t be taken seriously unless they run the table and win a rematch against Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game. The Longhorns can’t overlook teams like the Houston Cougars if they hope to see the Sooners again this season.

Oregon Ducks

How does Oregon get up off the mat following Dan Lanning’s performance last weekend? As a 20-point underdog, the Washington Cougars are hoping Bo Nix and the Ducks don’t.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Can Nick Saban’s team (-350) continue to develop offensively and close strong this weekend at home against Tennessee (+275)? Concerning for Bama is the Tide’s trouble closing the last couple weeks. Texas A&M outscored Alabama in the 4th of their game two weeks ago and Arkansas outscored the Tide 15-3 in the 2nd half last weekend.

North Carolina Tar Heels

With all the talk of Caleb Williams’ demands of his NFL suitors, could Drake Maye (+340) go #1 in the NFL Draft this Spring? It is a question for another day. In the interim, expect big numbers from the Carolina (-2500) standout Saturday against a hapless UVA squad (+1100).

Oregon State Beavers

DJ Uiagalelei has to smile when he looks back on his decision to leave the Clemson Tigers, doesn’t he? The Beavers are laying five on the road at Arizona on October 28th. A win is mandatory if Oregon State wants to keep its Pac-12 title game hopes alive.

Mississippi Rebels

Can Auburn (+200) get the win for first-year Tigers’ coach Hugh Freeze (-245)? The Tigers have yet to score more than twenty in three previous conference games. They will certainly need more points to contend with an Ole Miss team averaging 30pts./game in the SEC.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Did Marcus Freeman quiet the doubters with his win over Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans? Following a challenging first eight weeks of the season, the Irish get a week off before heading into a much more manageable final month.

Utah Utes

Will Utah (+200) get their Pac-12 title hopes back on track this weekend in SoCal against USC (-250)? The Utes knocked off Caleb Williams and the Trojans twice last season, but Utah remains without Cam Rising (is a redshirt a foregone conclusion?) and has lost three straight on the road to ranked teams.

USC Trojans

Is USC a true contender for the Pac-12 title (+360)? We will find out over the next month with games at home against Utah, Washington, and UCLA sandwiched around a game at Oregon.

Duke Blue Devils

Can the Blue Devils’ rise continue with games on the road at FSU, at Louisville, and at UNC in three of the next four weeks? It starts with Duke (+450) as a 14.5pt. underdog this weekend in Tallahassee against the Seminoles (-650).

LSU Tigers

Is Jayden Daniels (+1300) the horse to back in the Heisman race? The LSU quarterback’s odds were at +3000 just over a week ago. Those odds will continue to improve after a stat-filled feast against Army this weekend.

Missouri Tigers

If the loss of Brock Bowers becomes a thing for Georgia, could the Missouri Tigers steal the SEC East? The Tigers currently have a lone loss to LSU on the ledger. They visit the Bulldogs in three Saturdays. Missouri is +5000 to win the SEC.

Tennessee Volunteers

Winning last season in Knoxville against the Crimson Tide was special, but can the Volunteers (+275) take it up a notch and win on the road at Bama (-350) Saturday? The Tennessee passing attack was the catalyst last season but this season the Vols rely on a punishing ground game. Tennessee owns the SEC’s top rushing offense averaging over 231 yards per game.

Tulane Green Wave

Can Tulane avoid being upset prior to their showdown against FAU on November 18th? Led by an offense that rushes for an average of nearly 200 yards per game, the Green Wave are rolling under Willie Fritz. This weekend Tulane (-1400) hosts a North Texas (+775) team that will need live up to its nickname to compete with the 21st-ranked team in the country.

Louisville Cardinals

Can Louisville rebound from last week’s loss at Pitt, earn a berth in the ACC Title game, and win the conference (+1200)? Seems like a stretch as the Cardinals no longer control their own destiny. However, the campaign to keep hope alive faces a stern test on October 28th vs. Duke.

Air Force Falcons

This weekend, can Navy (+300) even threaten the Falcons’ (-400) hold on the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy? Air Force is one of 11 remaining undefeated squads in the country. Circle November 18th on the calendar. UNLV brings a strong offense to Falcon Stadium that day in a game that will determine the Mountain West regular season title.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Do you like low-scoring football games? If so, you’ll love the Iowa Hawkeyes’ remaining schedule. This weekend Iowa (-190) hosts Minnesota (+155). The Hawkeyes rank 10th in the nation in fewest points allowed (14.9/game) and they do not play a team averaging even 20 points/game in conference play the rest of the season. The Big Ten West leaders should coast to Indianapolis and the Big Ten title game despite owning an offense that is 2nd worst in the nation on 3rd down.

UCLA Bruins

Is all that’s left for the Bruins is the role of spoiler in the Pac-12? UCLA ranks near the top of the Pac-12 statistically on offense and defense and yet sits at 1-2 in the conference. However, beginning this weekend at Stanford (UCLA is favored by 17) their schedule is a walk until their matchup with USC on November 18th. Should the breaks go their way and the top of the conference trade losses, Chip Kelly’s team has an outside shot at that game vs. USC being for more than bragging rights.

No doubt we will get answers to some of these questions this weekend, but the season’s story undoubtedly has many a twist and turn remaining.

Enjoy the games this weekend and enjoy the sweat.



*all lines courtesy of BetMGM.

