DB Khmari Bing breaks down decision to become Maryland’s first 2026 commit

Class of 2026 three-star cornerback Khmari Bing has committed to Maryland.

Maryland has gotten things started in its 2026 recruiting class, as three-star defensive back Khmari Bing announced his pledge to the Terrapins on Monday, becoming UMD’s first commit in the cycle. Bing grew up in Washington, D.C. as a Maryland fan and he is excited to join the Terrapins in the future. Once he arrives on campus, Bing’s goal is to help Maryland compete in the Big Ten and at the national level. Despite being a class of 2026 prospect, the Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland) defender felt that now was the right time for him to to make his commitment decision. “What made me commit to Maryland was to get Maryland great again,” Bing told Rivals. “I grew up a Maryland fan, but I’ve ultimately never seen them be able to play in the national championship. I think it’s only right for me to commit because I can add to the team and we will make Maryland great again.”