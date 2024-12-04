Five-star QB Tavien St. Clair signs with Ohio State

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith is taking a look at the recruitment of five-stars in the 2025 class as they send in their letters of intent.





There was no drama to be found surrounding St. Clair and his commitment to Ohio State. He committed in June of 2023 and has been solid ever since. What did change is St. Clair’s recruiting profile. He made the meteoric rise up to the No. 1 player in the Rivals250 after impressing at multiple events.

St. Clair was driven by the fact that Ohio State had never signed a quarterback from so close to campus before. He brings a unique set of skills which makes him hard to compare to recent Buckeyes. He’s got great size but is a better athlete than people realize. But he’s a very smooth and natural passer that can make all the throws.

The Buckeyes generally have their pick of quarterbacks in a given recruiting class. St. Clair was coach Ryan Day’s guy and he picked well.