Five-star QB Tavien St. Clair signs with Ohio State

  • By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published December 4, 2024 04:49 PM
mwruzauopneapuot3f9j.webp

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith is taking a look at the recruitment of five-stars in the 2025 class as they send in their letters of intent.


Reviewing St. Clair’s recruitment


There was no drama to be found surrounding St. Clair and his commitment to Ohio State. He committed in June of 2023 and has been solid ever since. What did change is St. Clair’s recruiting profile. He made the meteoric rise up to the No. 1 player in the Rivals250 after impressing at multiple events.

St. Clair was driven by the fact that Ohio State had never signed a quarterback from so close to campus before. He brings a unique set of skills which makes him hard to compare to recent Buckeyes. He’s got great size but is a better athlete than people realize. But he’s a very smooth and natural passer that can make all the throws.

The Buckeyes generally have their pick of quarterbacks in a given recruiting class. St. Clair was coach Ryan Day’s guy and he picked well.

Why St. Clair is important to the class


St. Clair isn’t just the highest-rated player in another elite recruiting class heading to Columbus. He’s the face of the class and will be a leader in his peer group the day he steps on campus for bowl practices. That’s because one of the x-factors for the signal-caller is his demeanor and work ethic.

He’s got the exact mindset that a coaching staff hopes rubs off on the rest of the locker room. That’s very valuable in today’s college football world. Especially when paired with a sky-high ceiling as a player.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.