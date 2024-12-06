National Signing Day: Grading the SEC

Keelon Russell

The 2025 recruiting class is mostly wrapped up now as some programs did really well, others not as much. Here is the SEC Report Card looking at the recruiting class for each program after National Signing Day.

FULL LIST: Arkansas’ 2025 recruiting class Sam Pittman is expected to remain in Fayetteville for the 2025 season and he has some reinforcements on the way to bolster the roster. The Razorbacks inked longtime commitment Tavion Wallace, a four-star LB from the Peach State coveted heavily by Georgia and Florida State late. Arkansas flipped four-star QB Madden Iamaleava away from UCLA in a head-turner on Wednesday. It also added a commitment from four-star Texas WR Ja’kayden Ferguson, a former Kentucky verbal, who brings some size and speed to the receiving corps for Iamaleava. Grade: C+

FULL LIST: Georgia’s 2025 recruiting class Kirby Smart and the Dawgs have a recruiting title in sight after a huge in-season surge on the recruiting trail to close out the 2025 cycle. Midway through October, Georgia landed a commitment from five-star DL Elijah Griffin, which had a domino effect. The Dawgs have since flipped four targets inside the Peach State headlined by four-star LB Anthony Kruah and four-star WR CJ Wiley, who flipped from North Carolina and Florida State, respectively. They’ve also brought in elite DE Chase Linton and are trending for five-star DL Justus Terry, who will lock in his decision on Friday. Grade: A

FULL LIST: Oklahoma’s 2025 recruiting class It was a quiet National Signing Day in Norman -- for the better. Brent Venables and the Sooners added a quarterback to the fold in the form of three-star QB Jett Nieu, who flipped from rival Oklahoma State. Oklahoma also staved off both Texas and Texas A&M for five-star OT Michael Fasusi, Rivals’ No. 12 overall prospect. Fasusi sticking is a massive victory and highlights a haul littered with talent. Oklahoma’s Early Signing Period was lessened after four-star WR Cortez Mills flipped to Nebraska and four-star QB Kevin Sperry flipped to Florida State. Grade: B

FULL LIST: Ole Miss’ 2025 recruiting class Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have made a habit out of keeping the best in the Sip. That trend continued for a third-consecutive recruiting cycle as elite Mississippi WR Caleb Cunningham flipped to the Rebels last month. Cunningham’s flip was followed by four-star OL Devin Harper, who flipped from LSU; and three-star DB Dante Core, who flipped from Auburn. Ole Miss also added four-star WR Winston Watkins at the buzzer for a top-15 haul. Grade: B

FULL LIST: Tennessee’s 2025 recruiting class Tennessee‘s top-10 class remained intact despite some late additions and losses. Josh Heupel‘s Vols added major firepower on National Signing Day by way of top-100 DL Isaiah Campbell, who picked Tennessee over North Carolina. The Vols also flipped four-star DB Timothy Merritt away from Miami and three-star LB Jadon Perlotte from USC. Perlotte joined former USC verbal Daune Morris, who also flipped and inked with Tennessee. The Vols are also trending to sign five-star OT David Sanders, who is expected to put pen to paper on Thursday. Grade: A

FULL LIST: Texas’ 2025 recruiting class Steve Sarkisian and this Texas staff know how to close in style. The Longhorns have been making noise over the final weeks of the 2025 recruiting cycle -- flipping four-star in-state WR Daylan McCutcheon away from Florida State and speedy four-star CB Graceson Littleton from Clemson. Elite four-star CB Kade Phillips followed suit ahead of National Signing Day before top-100 ATH Michael Terry jumped on board to bolster a top-five class, which includes five-star WR Jaime Ffrench. All signs point to Texas being right in the mix with five-star DL Justus Terry, who is set to sign on Friday. Grade: A

