Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend



It is not the greatest slate of weekend games this season, but there are still some interesting visitors heading out across the country and some major games on the docket. Here are the 10 recruits we’re watching closest.

1. DEUCE GERALDS - South Carolina



The No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2026 class has more than a dozen game-day visits planned this season and the word is Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State have been making the biggest impression in his recruitment so far. It's an uphill climb for South Carolina but a big win over LSU would be a great start for the Gamecocks, who have recruited defensive linemen really well.

2. JORDON GIDRON - South Carolina

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

3. DENAIRIUS GRAY - Florida

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com



The 2026 four-star receiver from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna has been committed to Auburn since New Year's Day but quarterback play has been an issue with the Tigers and needs to be figured out. Five-star QB DJ Lagway looks like the future in Gainesville and so Gray is tempted to see what Florida's offense can deliver against a strong Texas A&M defensive unit. Auburn is still waiting to see if high four-star QB Deuce Knight flips and it seems like Gray is keeping a close eye on it as well.

4. JAVION HILSON - Florida

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com



Fresh off his de-commitment from Florida State following its 0-2 start, Hilson is headed to Florida for its big matchup against Texas A&M. The Cocoa, Fla., five-star defensive end will get a look at two teams he's now serious about again in his recruitment as the Seminoles, UCF, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and others get back in the fray. Texas has been considered the other frontrunner in Hilson's recruitment but things might get more interesting if the Gators or the Aggies especially impress this weekend.

5. JAKE KREUL - Oklahoma

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com



Kreul plays like Brent Venables coaches. That connection could be something to watch especially as the Sooners didn't play well last week and Venables is looking to get things sparked again for the Sooners. The 2026 four-star from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy plays like a dog let out of a cage, flies off the edge, loves the physical part of the game and that is a Venables kind of guy. More than 40 schools have already offered and there are some standouts as the Sooners will be one to watch.

6. DERRY NORRIS JR. - Miami

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com



A few weeks before committing to Georgia Tech this summer, Norris visited Miami but still ended up picking the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech beat Florida State to open the season but dropped a nailbiter to Syracuse last weekend and now the coaching staff has to be on alert as the Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek three-star heads back to Miami for its weekend matchup against Ball State. That game shouldn't be a thriller but it will be interesting to watch if Miami gains steam after this trip.

7. KEENYI PEPE - Miami

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com



There are still a lot of schools involved with the 2026 high four-star offensive tackle but Miami seems to be taking the lead in his recruitment. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout has been high on the Hurricanes for a while, loved his summer visit there and he also played with Francis Mauigoa so there are plenty of connections within the program. Oregon, Florida, Florida State, Alabama and many others were on a top list and Miami wasn't included but the feeling is that the Hurricanes are right there for Pepe.

8. MAXWELL RILEY - Michigan State



Michigan State probably has some room to make up for the 2026 four-star offensive tackle from Avon Lake, Ohio, but this would be a good weekend to get that kickstarted. Ohio State has had the edge in his recruitment with Clemson, Missouri and Alabama as some of the other standouts. But Riley is making the trek to East Lansing and his relationship with position coach Jim Michalczik could end up being something to watch here.

9. TRAE TAYLOR - Purdue

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com



LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Illinois and Michigan are some other heavy hitters in his recruitment but a Purdue victory this weekend – or even if the Boilermakers have a big-time showing – could really help with the 2027 quarterback. From coach Ryan Walters to offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, the Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic could be really intrigued by what's building in West Lafayette, which is just about three hours away. There are some serious contenders in Taylor's recruitment but Purdue could make up some serious ground this weekend.

10. MICHAEL TERRY - Texas

Sam Spiegelman, RIVALS



There has been so much consistent talk around Texas for the four-star athlete from San Antonio (Texas) Alamo Heights and numerous reasons why the Longhorns could/should win out here. Austin is just 90 minutes or so from home, the Longhorns are playing as well as any team in the country and Texas has made him a major priority. But Terry keeps visiting and showing so much interest in Nebraska as coach Matt Rhule has put him on the top of the board. Perhaps Texas can take a step ahead this weekend as this looks like a real two-team race.

