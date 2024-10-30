Three Predictions: Michigan’s finish, decommits in Florida, Vernell Brown

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.





Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. has a trio of predictions about Michigan finishing strong in Florida, decommits on the way for several Sunshine State programs and the ultimate future of Vernell Brown III.

1. MICHIGAN WILL FINISH STRONG IN FLORIDA

Donovan Johnson



The defending champs aren’t poised to repeat on the field, but the new staff in Ann Arbor is stretching its recruiting footprint well in the meantime. Michigan has attracted a national class and it includes several strongholds in the state of Florida. Top-100 quarterback Carter Smith is committed, IMG Academy’s Donovan Johnson and Kayden Strayhorn are already on board. So is Orlando-area star and NFL legacy Ivan Taylor despite Alabama‘s consistent push. The Wolverines are far from done, too, with some critical trips being lined up. Senior riser and Georgia Tech commitment Derry Norris just took an official visit to Ann Arbor and another senior set to move up the ranks — linebacker Cam White — will make an official visit this weekend. The Tampa native, who decommitted from UCF on Monday, will be in town for the very first time. Michigan is also working on flipping big pass-catcher and NC State commitment Jamar Browder and is taking a swing at five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, among others. The 2026 class already has a maize and blue splash with elite QB Brady Hart leading the charge to bring more Sunshine State natives to Ann Arbor.

2. MORE DECOMMITS COMING FOR FLORIDA, FLORIDA STATE AND UCF

Kevin Wynn

3. VERNELL BROWN III WILL STICK WITH THE GATORS

Vernell Brown III