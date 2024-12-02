USC QB Miller Moss will enter the transfer portal

USC quarterback Miller Moss has announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Moss signed with USC in the 2021 recruiting class and will have one year of eligibility remaining.





Moss used his redshirt during the 2021 season but still played in two games. He played sparingly during the 2022 and 2023 seasons but really shined in the 2023 Holiday Bowl against Louisville. In that game he threw for six touchdowns and 372 yards. Moss entered the 2024 season as USC’s starter and led the Trojans to wins over LSU and Utah State in his first two games. USC ended up going 4-5 with Moss as the starter and he was replaced by Jayden Maiava prior to the Nebraska game.



