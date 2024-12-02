 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating TV, live stream schedule
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Helsinki
World champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek, Maxime Deschamps to miss Grand Prix Final
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas holds off Auburn for No. 1 in AP Top 25 as SEC grabs 3 of top 4 spots; UConn slides to No. 25

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_indvsnev2_241202.jpg
Can QB Richardson get hot, lead Colts to playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_billsvs49ersv2_241202.jpg
Allen has historic fantasy performance in SNF win
nbc_dps_paulfinebauminterview_241202.jpg
Finebaum: OSU firing Day ‘would be justified’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating TV, live stream schedule
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Helsinki
World champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek, Maxime Deschamps to miss Grand Prix Final
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas holds off Auburn for No. 1 in AP Top 25 as SEC grabs 3 of top 4 spots; UConn slides to No. 25

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_indvsnev2_241202.jpg
Can QB Richardson get hot, lead Colts to playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_billsvs49ersv2_241202.jpg
Allen has historic fantasy performance in SNF win
nbc_dps_paulfinebauminterview_241202.jpg
Finebaum: OSU firing Day ‘would be justified’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

USC QB Miller Moss will enter the transfer portal

  • By
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst,
  • By
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
  
Published December 2, 2024 02:43 PM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo
millermoss_news.jpg

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC quarterback Miller Moss has announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Moss signed with USC in the 2021 recruiting class and will have one year of eligibility remaining.


Moss used his redshirt during the 2021 season but still played in two games. He played sparingly during the 2022 and 2023 seasons but really shined in the 2023 Holiday Bowl against Louisville. In that game he threw for six touchdowns and 372 yards.

Moss entered the 2024 season as USC’s starter and led the Trojans to wins over LSU and Utah State in his first two games. USC ended up going 4-5 with Moss as the starter and he was replaced by Jayden Maiava prior to the Nebraska game.


Stay locked in on the Rivals Transfer Tracker to keep up with the latest transfer news, portal entries, commitments, and rankings. For a deep-dive into the transfer portal, make sure you visit the Rivals Transfer Search page.

The Rivals Transfer Portal X account is a must-follow for any college football fan.

The winter college football transfer portal window is scheduled to open on December 9th, 2024 for 20 days. Additionally, players have a 30-day window to transfer when their head coach leaves. There is also a five-day window for players to transfer after their team has finished postseason play. A 10-day transfer window will open on April 16th as well.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.