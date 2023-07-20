 Skip navigation
QB Passing TD Projections for 2023: Mahomes Looking to Repeat

  • By
  • NBCSports.com Staff,
  • By
  • NBCSports.com Staff
  
Published July 20, 2023 10:55 AM

It’s hard to believe that we will be in the thick of NFL preseason in just one month, and with training camp continuing to ramp up, so is fantasy football draft season. Reports coming out of camp will soon develop into speculation surrounding a number of players. That’s why now is the perfect time to assess projections for the 2023-24 season.

Our 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide is packed with industry expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. The array of tools at your disposal will surely help dominate your fantasy drafts this year, and our experts will continue to provide insight on the crucial topics ahead of the season. If you’re looking for that additional edge on draft day, you’ve come to the right place.

Today’s draft guide preview highlights QB passing TD projections for the upcoming season. Our projections tool offers you the ability to filter through various statistical categories for every position. You can also view projections for multiple scoring formats.

After tossing a league-leading 41 passing TDs in 2022, Patrick Mahomes projects to do much of the same in 2023. Will Geno Smith be able to replicate his success from a year ago, and can Justin Herbert bounce back after an up-and-down season? With all of this in consideration, let’s dive into the projected top 10:

2023 QB Projections - Passing TDs

  1. Patrick Mahomes - KC - 40.0
  2. Joe Burrow - CIN - 39.3
  3. Josh Allen - BUF - 36.9
  4. Justin Herbert - LAC - 35.9
  5. Geno Smith - SEA - 32.9
  6. Tua Tagovailoa - MIA - 32.1
  7. Jared Goff - DET - 31.6
  8. Dak Prescott - DAL - 30.9
  9. Lamar Jackson - BAL - 29.5
  10. Deshaun Watson - CLE - 28.8

