Week 13 Expected Points: Luke Schoonmaker gets another chance to shine

Week 13 Byes: NONE

Hello, and welcome to my Week 13 Expected Points article.

For those who may be new here and are curious about expected points, you should know that expected points come from the previous week’s games and are not projections. Expected points (EP) apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where a player is on the field when they receive said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected fantasy points based on what they did with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected (FPOE).

Expected points are a usage stat that can help us identify players to target in the coming weeks, which I attempt to do every week in this article.

In addition to the handful of players I write up, I provide the highest EP totals from the previous week for:



50 running backs

50 wide receivers

24 tight ends

With plenty of potential gems to target in Week 13, here are some guys who caught my eye.

Running Backs

Week 12 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Josh Jacobs GB 26.2 2.4 28.6 Aaron Jones MIN 25 -3.1 21.9 Chuba Hubbard CAR 24.7 -9.7 15.0 Saquon Barkley PHI 21 25.2 46.2 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 19.3 5.6 24.9 Tony Pollard TEN 18.8 3.1 21.9 Nick Chubb CLE 17.9 1.1 19.0 Kareem Hunt KC 17.6 -5.9 11.7 Joe Mixon HOU 16.8 -7.3 9.5 Kenneth Walker III SEA 16.3 -3 13.3 Bucky Irving TB 15.9 11.2 27.1 Ameer Abdullah LV 15.1 2.4 17.5 Jaylen Warren PIT 14 1.4 15.4 Rico Dowdle DAL 13.7 -0.9 12.8 Kyren Williams LAR 12.2 1 13.2 Christian McCaffrey SF 11.8 -2 9.8 Derrick Henry BAL 11.8 2.2 14.0 D’Andre Swift CHI 11.6 -2.1 9.5 De’Von Achane MIA 11.5 9.1 20.6 Tyrone Tracy Jr NYG 11 0 11 Rachaad White TB 10.5 1.2 11.7 Javonte Williams DEN 10 -7.6 2.4 James Conner ARI 9.9 0 9.9 Najee Harris PIT 9.6 -2.2 7.4 JK Dobbins LAC 9.2 -0.3 8.9 David Montgomery DET 9 7.3 16.3 Sean Tucker TB 9 -1 8 Gus Edwards LAC 8.6 -1.5 7.1 Jonathan Taylor IND 7.8 -4.3 3.5 Austin Ekeler WAS 7.7 -3.3 4.4 Devin Singletary NYG 7 2 9 Zach Charbonnet SEA 7 -4.8 2.2 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 6.4 -5.1 1.3 Roschon Johnson CHI 6.4 1.8 8.2 Antonio Gibson NE 6.3 -0.8 5.5 Justice Hill BAL 5.8 8.4 14.2 Brian Robinson Jr WAS 5.2 -1.8 3.4 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN 4.9 -0.5 4.4 Jaylen Wright MIA 4.9 -2.1 2.8 Jordan Mason SF 4.3 -2 2.3 Emanuel Wilson GB 4.2 -0.1 4.1 Carson Steele KC 3.5 -1.2 2.3 Samaje Perine KC 3.5 0.9 4.4 Jerome Ford CLE 3.4 0.3 3.7 Chris Brooks GB 3.3 0.3 3.6 Eric Gray NYG 3.1 -0.5 2.6 Raheem Mostert MIA 2.9 -1.7 1.2 Cam Akers MIN 2.8 0.7 3.5 JaMycal Hasty NE 2.7 0.8 3.5 Kenneth Gainwell PHI 2.6 5.6 8.2

Ameer Abdullah (LV, 15.1 Expected Points)

I hate this Raiders backfield, but if you’re in a pinch, Ameer Abdullah could be of service. We’ll want to see what Alexander Mattison’s (ankle) status is before making any concrete decisions, but if Mattison and Zamir White (quad) both miss Friday’s game, Abdullah could reprise the role we saw him play in Week 12.

With both backs out in last week’s game against the Broncos, Abdullah stepped up to lead the backfield with 13 total touches, 65 yards from scrimmage, and a touchdown. As I mentioned in my backfield report on Wednesday, Abdullah largely benefitted from his work in the passing game. His 43 routes run led all running backs in Week 12, while his six targets tied for the most in the week.

Abdullah’s 17.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues was good for an RB9 finish on the week, but his receiving production alone netted him 14.7 points, which would have been good for RB13. Mattison has been limited in both practices this week, but if he doesn’t suit up, Abdullah makes for a solid RB3 dart throw against the Chiefs.

Gus Edwards (LAC, 8.6 Expected Points)

Playing in a split backfield with J.K. Dobbins has been tough on Gus Edwards. The veteran running back is averaging just 4.0 fantasy points per game in PPR league and didn’t score his first touchdown until last week’s loss against the Ravens.

This week, however, Edwards should step into a lead role for the Chargers with Dobbins (knee) already ruled out for Week 13. Touchdowns were the one thing that gave Edwards fantasy value in 2023. Without them, he’s lacked fantasy upside and, in many ways, has been abysmal this season.

Edwards has rushed for 63-206-1 on the year. His 3.3 YPC is a career-low. He’s also forced a missed tackle on just 6.3 percent of his rush attempts. Amongst 54 running backs with at least 50 rush attempts this season, only Ezekiel Elliott has a lower MTF rate (5.2 percent).

In a normal situation, we’d be doing a full fade of Edwards, but he feels like a near lock for double-digit rush attempts, and the Falcons’ run defense ranks 14th in rush yards allowed per game (127.2) and has allowed the 15th highest YPC (4.4). Edwards is still a touchdown-dependent back, but his chances at finding the end zone will see a significant boost with Dobbins sidelined. He profiles as a low-end RB3 and is the RB33 in RotoPat’s weekly rankings, but if you’re feeling strapped at the position, Edwards has the upside of a top-24 back should he manage to find the end zone.

Wide Receivers

Week 12 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Keenan Allen CHI 24.5 -0.9 23.6 Jakobi Meyers LV 24.3 -2.2 22.1 Puka Nacua LAR 21.7 -1 20.7 David Moore CAR 20.1 0 20.1 CeeDee Lamb DAL 19.5 -2.7 16.8 Courtland Sutton DEN 18.2 11.5 29.7 Cooper Kupp LAR 17.5 2.5 20.0 Jordan Addison MIN 17.3 12.9 30.2 Jaylen Waddle MIA 16.3 12.1 28.4 Noah Brown WAS 16.1 -3 13.1 Rome Odunze CHI 15.5 -6.6 8.9 Nico Collins HOU 15.4 4.8 20.2 DJ Moore CHI 15.2 11.7 26.9 Malik Nabers NYG 14.2 -1.8 12.4 Devaughn Vele DEN 14 0 14 Zay Flowers BAL 13.7 -2.5 11.2 Josh Palmer LAC 13.3 -6.5 6.8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 12.6 7.1 19.7 Michael Pittman Jr IND 12.5 3.1 15.6 Tyreek Hill MIA 12.5 -2.7 9.8 AJ Brown PHI 12.3 10.6 22.9 Sterling Shepard TB 12.1 -5.5 6.6 Amon-Ra St Brown DET 11.9 0.3 12.2 Tre Tucker LV 11.9 3.3 15.2 DeAndre Hopkins KC 11.6 2.9 14.5 Jameson Williams DET 11.5 0.3 11.8 Jauan Jennings SF 11.3 -2.3 9.0 Josh Downs IND 11.2 -5.5 5.7 Tyler Boyd TEN 11 0.5 11.5 George Pickens PIT 10.9 -2.1 8.8 Demario Douglas NE 10.8 0.5 11.3 Xavier Worthy KC 10.4 -1.3 9.1 Calvin Ridley TEN 10.3 4 14.3 Jerry Jeudy CLE 10.2 4.3 14.5 Mike Evans TB 10.2 1.6 11.8 Ladd McConkey LAC 9.7 4.6 14.3 Terry McLaurin WAS 9.5 11.7 21.2 Romeo Doubs GB 9.4 -1 8.4 Marvin Mims Jr DEN 9.1 -1.9 7.2 Marvin Harrison Jr ARI 8.8 -1.1 7.7 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG 8.4 1.3 9.7 Xavier Legette CAR 8.4 1.2 9.6 Michael Wilson ARI 8.2 -0.8 7.4 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN 8.2 4.6 12.8 Elijah Moore CLE 8.1 -3 5.1 Quentin Johnston LAC 8.1 -8.1 0.0 Tank Dell HOU 7.9 2.3 10.2 Jalen Tolbert DAL 7.4 2.8 10.2 DK Metcalf SEA 7.3 2.6 9.9 Justin Jefferson MIN 7.1 -2.4 4.7

Josh Palmer (LAC, 13.3 Expected Points)

Fantasy managers may be surprised to know that Josh Palmer led all Chargers receivers in expected points in last week’s loss to the Ravens. While he only managed three receptions for 38 yards, Palmers’ eight targets led all Chargers players, and his 38 routes run were second only to Ladd McConkey (44).

Palmer ran a combined 37 routes in Weeks 9 and 10 but has run a combined 73 routes in his last two games.

There’s also a chance he benefit’s from the donut Quentin Johnston posted in Week 12’s loss. Johnston earned five targets against the Ravens but failed to haul in a single pass. Pro Focus credited him with three drops, only adding to the brutal outing.

The Chargers are averaging 24.3 dropbacks per game in 11 personnel and are throwing at a 54 percent rate in neutral game scripts. Both rank outside the top 15 in the league but are a far cry from the numbers we saw during offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s days in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson. Since Week 7, the Falcons have allowed the most fantasy points per game (40.8) to opposing receivers, further adding to the intrigue of Palmer as a deep flier where needed.

Demario Douglas (NEP, 10.8 Expected Points)

This isn’t the first time Demario Douglas has found his way into the expected points article, but he continues to be a solid streaming option for fantasy managers. Douglas’ splits with Drake Maye as a starter have been solid from a volume perspective. Here’s a look at those numbers, courtesy of the RotoViz Game Splits app. The “In Split” column is the eight games Douglas has played with Maye.

Douglas has only one top-24 week on his ledger since Maye took over in Week 6, but he has four double-digit PPR performances in seven games. His 66.5 expected points since Week 6 rank 27th amongst all receivers, outpacing names like Tyreek Hill, Terry McLaurin, Jordan Addison, Darnell Mooney, and DeAndre Hopkins — to name a few.

Playing out of the slot at an 80.7 percent rate, Douglas’ role is pretty clearly defined at this point. This season, the Colts are allowing 8.3 targets per game to the slot. 6.5 receptions and 69.9 receiving yards. It’s the kind of weekly production that Douglas’ fantasy managers would welcome, and it’s why I like him as a deeper play in Week 13.

Tight Ends

Week 12 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Trey McBride ARI 24 1.3 25.3 Jonnu Smith MIA 23.6 0.1 23.7 Cole Kmet CHI 17.2 -3.8 13.4 Brock Bowers LV 17 -9.2 7.8 TJ Hockenson MIN 13.1 5.3 18.4 Zach Ertz WAS 13 2.8 15.8 David Njoku CLE 12.1 -8.2 3.9 Sam LaPorta DET 12.1 -7.2 4.9 Travis Kelce KC 12 0.2 12.2 George Kittle SF 11.8 8.4 20.2 Hunter Henry NE 11.7 -2.3 9.4 Dallas Goedert PHI 10.4 -4.5 5.9 Mark Andrews BAL 8.6 7 15.6 Noah Gray KC 8 14.6 22.6 Luke Schoonmaker DAL 7.9 6.6 14.5 Austin Hooper NE 7.4 8.5 15.9 Cade Stover HOU 7.4 4.2 11.6 AJ Barner SEA 7.3 -2.4 4.9 Theo Johnson NYG 6.6 0.3 6.9 Tucker Kraft GB 6.6 4 10.6 Will Dissly LAC 6.4 2.3 8.7 Jordan Akins CLE 5.8 1 6.8 Pat Freiermuth PIT 5.5 4.4 9.9 Cade Otton TB 4.7 -0.7 4.0 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR 4.5 3.4 7.9

Luke Schoonmaker (DAL, 7.9 Expected Points)

Still only rostered in just 17 percent of Sleeper leagues, Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker may once again be a top tight end in fantasy this week. In the three games Jake Ferguson (concussion) either left early or did not play in, Schoonmaker has caught 15-of-20 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown. He’s had a top-12 fantasy week in each of those games.

Per FantasyPoints Data, he earned a 14.6 percent target share in those games, which is just a click below the 15.2 percent target share Ferguson has earned this season.

Schoonmaker cashed in on a 22-yard receiving touchdown in last week’s win over the Commanders but was limited to just four targets on the day. On paper, the matchup is tough. The Cowboys have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends (6.5) over the last five weeks, but at a position so thin, there’s an easy case to be made for Schoonmaker having TE1 upside.