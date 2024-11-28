 Skip navigation
2024 Breeders' Cup World Championships - Day 1
Trainer Bob Baffert wins 1st race back at Churchill Downs after the end of his 3-year suspension
Tennis: US Open
Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepts a one-month suspension in doping case
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs
Basketball Pickups: Dalton Knecht returns to the starting lineup

Top Clips

Cisse.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 18 Cisse, Newcastle
nbc_roto_rfshawksjets_241127.jpg
Has JSN surpassed Metcalf as SEA’s fantasy WR1?
nbc_roto_rfseaglesravens_241127.jpg
Can Eagles get passing game going vs. Ravens?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Week 13 Expected Points: Luke Schoonmaker gets another chance to shine

  
Published November 28, 2024 10:41 AM
Can Eagles get passing game going vs. Ravens?
November 27, 2024 04:45 PM
Patrick Daugherty, Kyle Dvorchak and Denny Carter analyze the Philadelphia Eagles passing offense and whether they can get attack a struggling Baltimore Ravens secondary.

Week 13 Byes: NONE

Hello, and welcome to my Week 13 Expected Points article.

For those who may be new here and are curious about expected points, you should know that expected points come from the previous week’s games and are not projections. Expected points (EP) apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where a player is on the field when they receive said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected fantasy points based on what they did with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected (FPOE).

Expected points are a usage stat that can help us identify players to target in the coming weeks, which I attempt to do every week in this article.

In addition to the handful of players I write up, I provide the highest EP totals from the previous week for:

  • 50 running backs
  • 50 wide receivers
  • 24 tight ends

With plenty of potential gems to target in Week 13, here are some guys who caught my eye.

Running Backs

Week 12 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Josh JacobsGB26.22.428.6
Aaron JonesMIN25-3.121.9
Chuba HubbardCAR24.7-9.715.0
Saquon BarkleyPHI2125.246.2
Jahmyr GibbsDET19.35.624.9
Tony PollardTEN18.83.121.9
Nick ChubbCLE17.91.119.0
Kareem HuntKC17.6-5.911.7
Joe MixonHOU16.8-7.39.5
Kenneth Walker IIISEA16.3-313.3
Bucky IrvingTB15.911.227.1
Ameer AbdullahLV15.12.417.5
Jaylen WarrenPIT141.415.4
Rico DowdleDAL13.7-0.912.8
Kyren WilliamsLAR12.2113.2
Christian McCaffreySF11.8-29.8
Derrick HenryBAL11.82.214.0
D’Andre SwiftCHI11.6-2.19.5
De’Von AchaneMIA11.59.120.6
Tyrone Tracy JrNYG11011
Rachaad WhiteTB10.51.211.7
Javonte WilliamsDEN10-7.62.4
James ConnerARI9.909.9
Najee HarrisPIT9.6-2.27.4
JK DobbinsLAC9.2-0.38.9
David MontgomeryDET97.316.3
Sean TuckerTB9-18
Gus EdwardsLAC8.6-1.57.1
Jonathan TaylorIND7.8-4.33.5
Austin EkelerWAS7.7-3.34.4
Devin SingletaryNYG729
Zach CharbonnetSEA7-4.82.2
Rhamondre StevensonNE6.4-5.11.3
Roschon JohnsonCHI6.41.88.2
Antonio GibsonNE6.3-0.85.5
Justice HillBAL5.88.414.2
Brian Robinson JrWAS5.2-1.83.4
Jaleel McLaughlinDEN4.9-0.54.4
Jaylen WrightMIA4.9-2.12.8
Jordan MasonSF4.3-22.3
Emanuel WilsonGB4.2-0.14.1
Carson SteeleKC3.5-1.22.3
Samaje PerineKC3.50.94.4
Jerome FordCLE3.40.33.7
Chris BrooksGB3.30.33.6
Eric GrayNYG3.1-0.52.6
Raheem MostertMIA2.9-1.71.2
Cam AkersMIN2.80.73.5
JaMycal HastyNE2.70.83.5
Kenneth GainwellPHI2.65.68.2

Ameer Abdullah (LV, 15.1 Expected Points)

I hate this Raiders backfield, but if you’re in a pinch, Ameer Abdullah could be of service. We’ll want to see what Alexander Mattison’s (ankle) status is before making any concrete decisions, but if Mattison and Zamir White (quad) both miss Friday’s game, Abdullah could reprise the role we saw him play in Week 12.

With both backs out in last week’s game against the Broncos, Abdullah stepped up to lead the backfield with 13 total touches, 65 yards from scrimmage, and a touchdown. As I mentioned in my backfield report on Wednesday, Abdullah largely benefitted from his work in the passing game. His 43 routes run led all running backs in Week 12, while his six targets tied for the most in the week.

Abdullah’s 17.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues was good for an RB9 finish on the week, but his receiving production alone netted him 14.7 points, which would have been good for RB13. Mattison has been limited in both practices this week, but if he doesn’t suit up, Abdullah makes for a solid RB3 dart throw against the Chiefs.

Gus Edwards (LAC, 8.6 Expected Points)

Playing in a split backfield with J.K. Dobbins has been tough on Gus Edwards. The veteran running back is averaging just 4.0 fantasy points per game in PPR league and didn’t score his first touchdown until last week’s loss against the Ravens.

This week, however, Edwards should step into a lead role for the Chargers with Dobbins (knee) already ruled out for Week 13. Touchdowns were the one thing that gave Edwards fantasy value in 2023. Without them, he’s lacked fantasy upside and, in many ways, has been abysmal this season.

Edwards has rushed for 63-206-1 on the year. His 3.3 YPC is a career-low. He’s also forced a missed tackle on just 6.3 percent of his rush attempts. Amongst 54 running backs with at least 50 rush attempts this season, only Ezekiel Elliott has a lower MTF rate (5.2 percent).

In a normal situation, we’d be doing a full fade of Edwards, but he feels like a near lock for double-digit rush attempts, and the Falcons’ run defense ranks 14th in rush yards allowed per game (127.2) and has allowed the 15th highest YPC (4.4). Edwards is still a touchdown-dependent back, but his chances at finding the end zone will see a significant boost with Dobbins sidelined. He profiles as a low-end RB3 and is the RB33 in RotoPat’s weekly rankings, but if you’re feeling strapped at the position, Edwards has the upside of a top-24 back should he manage to find the end zone.

Wide Receivers

Week 12 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Keenan AllenCHI24.5-0.923.6
Jakobi MeyersLV24.3-2.222.1
Puka NacuaLAR21.7-120.7
David MooreCAR20.1020.1
CeeDee LambDAL19.5-2.716.8
Courtland SuttonDEN18.211.529.7
Cooper KuppLAR17.52.520.0
Jordan AddisonMIN17.312.930.2
Jaylen WaddleMIA16.312.128.4
Noah BrownWAS16.1-313.1
Rome OdunzeCHI15.5-6.68.9
Nico CollinsHOU15.44.820.2
DJ MooreCHI15.211.726.9
Malik NabersNYG14.2-1.812.4
Devaughn VeleDEN14014
Zay FlowersBAL13.7-2.511.2
Josh PalmerLAC13.3-6.56.8
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA12.67.119.7
Michael Pittman JrIND12.53.115.6
Tyreek HillMIA12.5-2.79.8
AJ BrownPHI12.310.622.9
Sterling ShepardTB12.1-5.56.6
Amon-Ra St BrownDET11.90.312.2
Tre TuckerLV11.93.315.2
DeAndre HopkinsKC11.62.914.5
Jameson WilliamsDET11.50.311.8
Jauan JenningsSF11.3-2.39.0
Josh DownsIND11.2-5.55.7
Tyler BoydTEN110.511.5
George PickensPIT10.9-2.18.8
Demario DouglasNE10.80.511.3
Xavier WorthyKC10.4-1.39.1
Calvin RidleyTEN10.3414.3
Jerry JeudyCLE10.24.314.5
Mike EvansTB10.21.611.8
Ladd McConkeyLAC9.74.614.3
Terry McLaurinWAS9.511.721.2
Romeo DoubsGB9.4-18.4
Marvin Mims JrDEN9.1-1.97.2
Marvin Harrison JrARI8.8-1.17.7
Wan’Dale RobinsonNYG8.41.39.7
Xavier LegetteCAR8.41.29.6
Michael WilsonARI8.2-0.87.4
Nick Westbrook-IkhineTEN8.24.612.8
Elijah MooreCLE8.1-35.1
Quentin JohnstonLAC8.1-8.10.0
Tank DellHOU7.92.310.2
Jalen TolbertDAL7.42.810.2
DK MetcalfSEA7.32.69.9
Justin JeffersonMIN7.1-2.44.7

Josh Palmer (LAC, 13.3 Expected Points)

Fantasy managers may be surprised to know that Josh Palmer led all Chargers receivers in expected points in last week’s loss to the Ravens. While he only managed three receptions for 38 yards, Palmers’ eight targets led all Chargers players, and his 38 routes run were second only to Ladd McConkey (44).

Palmer ran a combined 37 routes in Weeks 9 and 10 but has run a combined 73 routes in his last two games.

There’s also a chance he benefit’s from the donut Quentin Johnston posted in Week 12’s loss. Johnston earned five targets against the Ravens but failed to haul in a single pass. Pro Focus credited him with three drops, only adding to the brutal outing.

The Chargers are averaging 24.3 dropbacks per game in 11 personnel and are throwing at a 54 percent rate in neutral game scripts. Both rank outside the top 15 in the league but are a far cry from the numbers we saw during offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s days in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson. Since Week 7, the Falcons have allowed the most fantasy points per game (40.8) to opposing receivers, further adding to the intrigue of Palmer as a deep flier where needed.

Demario Douglas (NEP, 10.8 Expected Points)

This isn’t the first time Demario Douglas has found his way into the expected points article, but he continues to be a solid streaming option for fantasy managers. Douglas’ splits with Drake Maye as a starter have been solid from a volume perspective. Here’s a look at those numbers, courtesy of the RotoViz Game Splits app. The “In Split” column is the eight games Douglas has played with Maye.

download.png

Douglas has only one top-24 week on his ledger since Maye took over in Week 6, but he has four double-digit PPR performances in seven games. His 66.5 expected points since Week 6 rank 27th amongst all receivers, outpacing names like Tyreek Hill, Terry McLaurin, Jordan Addison, Darnell Mooney, and DeAndre Hopkins — to name a few.

Playing out of the slot at an 80.7 percent rate, Douglas’ role is pretty clearly defined at this point. This season, the Colts are allowing 8.3 targets per game to the slot. 6.5 receptions and 69.9 receiving yards. It’s the kind of weekly production that Douglas’ fantasy managers would welcome, and it’s why I like him as a deeper play in Week 13.

Tight Ends

Week 12 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Trey McBrideARI241.325.3
Jonnu SmithMIA23.60.123.7
Cole KmetCHI17.2-3.813.4
Brock BowersLV17-9.27.8
TJ HockensonMIN13.15.318.4
Zach ErtzWAS132.815.8
David NjokuCLE12.1-8.23.9
Sam LaPortaDET12.1-7.24.9
Travis KelceKC120.212.2
George KittleSF11.88.420.2
Hunter HenryNE11.7-2.39.4
Dallas GoedertPHI10.4-4.55.9
Mark AndrewsBAL8.6715.6
Noah GrayKC814.622.6
Luke SchoonmakerDAL7.96.614.5
Austin HooperNE7.48.515.9
Cade StoverHOU7.44.211.6
AJ BarnerSEA7.3-2.44.9
Theo JohnsonNYG6.60.36.9
Tucker KraftGB6.6410.6
Will DisslyLAC6.42.38.7
Jordan AkinsCLE5.816.8
Pat FreiermuthPIT5.54.49.9
Cade OttonTB4.7-0.74.0
Ja’Tavion SandersCAR4.53.47.9

Luke Schoonmaker (DAL, 7.9 Expected Points)

Still only rostered in just 17 percent of Sleeper leagues, Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker may once again be a top tight end in fantasy this week. In the three games Jake Ferguson (concussion) either left early or did not play in, Schoonmaker has caught 15-of-20 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown. He’s had a top-12 fantasy week in each of those games.

Per FantasyPoints Data, he earned a 14.6 percent target share in those games, which is just a click below the 15.2 percent target share Ferguson has earned this season.

Schoonmaker cashed in on a 22-yard receiving touchdown in last week’s win over the Commanders but was limited to just four targets on the day. On paper, the matchup is tough. The Cowboys have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends (6.5) over the last five weeks, but at a position so thin, there’s an easy case to be made for Schoonmaker having TE1 upside.