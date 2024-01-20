 Skip navigation
GOLF: JAN 22 PGA - The American Express
Tee times and pairings for the final round of The American Express
The American Express - Round Three
Amateur Dunlap fires 60 (!) to lead Burns, JT at AmEx
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round Three
L. Ko leads Pano by two entering final round of LPGA's TOC

Top Clips

The American Express - Round Three
Highlights: Dunlap's best shots at the AmEx, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_pga_amexrd3_240120.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapintv_240120.jpg
Dunlap focused on learning while leading the AmEx

Amateurs who have won on the PGA Tour as Nick Dunlap looks to add to history

  
Published January 20, 2024 06:51 PM

Nick Dunlap has a three-shot lead entering the final round of The American Express, following his 12-under 60 in the third round.

Dunlap, a 20-year-old sophomore at Alabama and the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, is trying to become the first am since 1991 to win on the PGA Tour.

Seven different amateurs have won on Tour, with one doing it twice. Here’s a look at who they are and where they prevailed:

  • Cary Middlehoff: 1945 North and South Open
  • Fred Haas: 1945 Memphis Invitational
  • Frank Stranahan: 1945 Durham War Bond Tournament
  • Frank Stranahan: 1948 Miami Open
  • Gene Littler: 1954 San Diego Open
  • Doug Sanders: 1956 Canadian Open
  • Scott Verplank: 1985 Western Open
  • Phil Mickelson: 1991 Northern Telecom Open