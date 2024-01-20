Amateurs who have won on the PGA Tour as Nick Dunlap looks to add to history

Nick Dunlap has a three-shot lead entering the final round of The American Express, following his 12-under 60 in the third round.

Dunlap, a 20-year-old sophomore at Alabama and the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, is trying to become the first am since 1991 to win on the PGA Tour.

Seven different amateurs have won on Tour, with one doing it twice. Here’s a look at who they are and where they prevailed: