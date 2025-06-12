Rory McIlroy’s first drive at the U.S. Open is his longest tee shot of the year

People wondered how Rory McIlroy would fare with his new driver at the U.S. Open, given how he performed with a previous model in missing the cut last week at the RBC Canadian Open.

Wonder is exactly what his first official drive at Oakmont produced.

Beginning on the back nine in Round 1, McIlroy used driver for the first time at the par-5 12th. His tee shot — with a perfect kick and runout — traveled 392 yards, his longest measured drive of the season.

Rory McIlroy’s longest drive of the season set up a birdie on 12. 🐥



McIlroy hit the green in two and two-putted for birdie from 50 feet to earn an early share of the lead at 2 under.