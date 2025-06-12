 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 Oakmont Country Club
U.S. Open 2025: How to watch, TV times and streams for Oakmont major
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
Finding 2025’s superstar wide receivers: Ladd McConkey and Rashee Rice stand out
Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
Tigers at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 12

Top Clips

nbc_pft_davanteadamsla_250612.jpg
Adams: Joining Rams was ‘what I needed’
nbc_pft_jarrianjonesmadden_250612.jpg
Jones reacts to Barkley hurdle on Madden cover
nbc_pft_rodgersleadership_250612.jpg
Rodgers looking to be a ‘servant leader’ with PIT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rory McIlroy’s first drive at the U.S. Open is his longest tee shot of the year

  
Published June 12, 2025 09:02 AM
McIlroy 'in a better place' ahead of U.S. Open
June 10, 2025 01:32 PM
In the buildup to the U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy discusses the "great test" presented by Oakmont Country Club, his current approach to each tournament, how he maintains motivation and more.

People wondered how Rory McIlroy would fare with his new driver at the U.S. Open, given how he performed with a previous model in missing the cut last week at the RBC Canadian Open.

Wonder is exactly what his first official drive at Oakmont produced.

Beginning on the back nine in Round 1, McIlroy used driver for the first time at the par-5 12th. His tee shot — with a perfect kick and runout — traveled 392 yards, his longest measured drive of the season.

McIlroy hit the green in two and two-putted for birdie from 50 feet to earn an early share of the lead at 2 under.