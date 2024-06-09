 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
What drivers said after NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round
Memorial prize money: Scottie Scheffler sets new single-season money record before U.S. Open
American Family Insurance Championship - Final Round
Ernie Els wins again, beating tournament host Steve Stricker in Champions playoff

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgatourchampionshl_240609.jpg
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_colinmorikawaintv_240609.jpg
Morikawa looks ahead after loss at The Memorial
nbc_imsa_mpcmidohio240ehl_240609.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Carlos Ortiz wins first LIV event in same city as only PGA Tour title

  
Published June 9, 2024 07:19 PM
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 3
June 9, 2024 05:09 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the LPGA ShopRite Classic.

HUMBLE, Texas — Carlos Ortiz won LIV Golf Houston on Sunday for his first victory on the Saudi-funded league and second big win in the Houston area.

Ortiz closed with a 5-under 67 to beat Adrian Meronk by a stroke at the Golf Club of Houston. The Mexican player won the 2020 Houston Open at Memorial Park for his lone PGA Tour title.

Part of a four-way tie for the lead entering the day, the 33-year-old Ortiz finished at 15-under 201.

Meronk shot a 68 to help Cleeks GC win the team title. He joined LIV Golf this year.

Area resident Patrick Reed had a 68 to tie for third at 12 under with Spain’s David Puig (69). Sergio Garcia was fifth at 11 under after a 68.

On Saturday, Jon Rahm withdrew after playing just six holes because of an infected left foot, leaving his status in doubt for the U.S. Open next week at Pinehurst No. 2.