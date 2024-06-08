 Skip navigation
nbc_roto_baseball_gleybertorres_240515.jpg
Dodgers vs. Yankees Best bets (6/8/24): Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends, news & info
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets
Mets pitcher Kodai Senga won’t be back before All-Star break
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Iowa’s Ava Jones takes medical disqualification, retires from basketball after injuries from crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_volvocarmixedrd3hilites_240606.jpg
Highlights: Soderberg builds Round 3 lead
nbc_ten_swiatekpaoliniv3_240608.jpg
HLs: Swiatek dominates to win fourth French Open
nbc_ten_swiatekwithmariataylor_240608.jpg
Swiatek felt ‘better every day’ at French Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Jon Rahm withdraws from LIV Houston with foot infection

  
Published June 8, 2024 03:43 PM

Jon Rahm is battling an ailment ahead of next week’s U.S. Open.

Rahm withdrew during Saturday’s second round of LIV Golf’s event at Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas, with what was described as a left-foot infection. He was even par through six holes with all pars – 3 under for the tournament – before exiting.

A day earlier, LIV announcers had revealed that Rahm was dealing with a cut on his foot after cameras showed Rahm in noticeable pain after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole.

Rahm was born with a clubfoot, though on his right leg.

It’s unknown how serious the infection is and whether it will prevent Rahm was competing next week at Pinehurst No. 2. Rahm posted three top-10s in major championships last year, including a win at the Masters, but this year, after moving to LIV, he has gone T-45 at Augusta National and MC at the PGA Championship at Valhalla.