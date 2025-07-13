 Skip navigation
GOLF-FRA-WOMEN-LPGA-EVIAN
Grace Kim wins playoff over Jeeno Thitikul in thrilling finish at Amundi Evian Championship
The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Final Round
Lottie Woad comes up just short of rare feat at Evian, but an LPGA card is officially hers
Mitsubishi Electric Classic - Final Round
Two-time champion Ernie Els withdraws from The Open at Royal Portrush

nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
nbc_golf_eviankimwin_250713.jpg
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_tdf_stolzfeature_250713.jpg
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
GOLF-FRA-WOMEN-LPGA-EVIAN
Grace Kim wins playoff over Jeeno Thitikul in thrilling finish at Amundi Evian Championship
The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Final Round
Lottie Woad comes up just short of rare feat at Evian, but an LPGA card is officially hers
Mitsubishi Electric Classic - Final Round
Two-time champion Ernie Els withdraws from The Open at Royal Portrush

nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
nbc_golf_eviankimwin_250713.jpg
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_tdf_stolzfeature_250713.jpg
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9 million purse at Renaissance Club

  
Published July 13, 2025 10:33 AM
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
July 12, 2025 10:59 PM
Rory McIlroy used an impressive putter to fuel his rise up the leaderboard during Saturday's action at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he put himself in prime position for a title ahead of Sunday's final round.

The winner of the Genesis Scottish Open will collect $1.575 million from the $9 million purse.

Here’s a look at the full payout at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland (the individual payout will be updated when made available by the PGA Tour after play concludes):

  • WIN: $1,575,000
  • 2: $985,500
  • 3: $590,850
  • 4: $441,000
  • 5: $373,500
  • 6: $322,200
  • 7: $287,550
  • 8: $253,800
  • 9: $233,100
  • 10: $213,300
  • 11: $197,100
  • 12: $182,250
  • 13: $168,300
  • 14: $155,700
  • 15: $148,500
  • 16: $141,300
  • 17: $134,100
  • 18: $126,900
  • 19: $120,150
  • 20: $113,850
  • 21: $107,550
  • 22: $102,600
  • 23: $97,650
  • 24: $92,700
  • 25: $87,750
  • 26: $82,800
  • 27: $80,100
  • 28: $77,400
  • 29: $74,700
  • 30: $72,000
  • 31: $69,300
  • 32: $66,600
  • 33: $63,900
  • 34: $61,425
  • 35: $58,950
  • 36: $56,475
  • 37: $54,450
  • 38: $52,650
  • 39: $50,850
  • 40: $49,050
  • 41: $47,250
  • 42: $45,450
  • 43: $43,650
  • 44: $41,850
  • 45: $40,050
  • 46: $38,250
  • 47: $36,450
  • 48: $34,830
  • 49: $33,300
  • 50: $32,040
  • 51: $30,870
  • 52: $29,700
  • 53: $28,620
  • 54: $27,540
  • 55: $27,000
  • 56: $26,460
  • 57: $25,920
  • 58: $25,380
  • 59: $24,840
  • 60: $24,300
  • 61: $23,760
  • 62: $23,220
  • 63: $22,680
  • 64: $22,140
  • 65: $21,600
  • 66: $19,800
  • 67: $19,620
  • 68: $19,440
  • 69: $19,260
  • 70: $19,080
  • 71: $18,900
  • 72: $18,720
  • 73: $18,540
  • 74: $18,360
  • 75: $18,180
  • 76: $18,000
  • 77: $17,820
  • 78: $17,640
  • 79: $17,460
  • 80: $17,280