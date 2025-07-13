Genesis Scottish Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9 million purse at Renaissance Club
Published July 13, 2025 10:33 AM
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
Rory McIlroy used an impressive putter to fuel his rise up the leaderboard during Saturday's action at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he put himself in prime position for a title ahead of Sunday's final round.
The winner of the Genesis Scottish Open will collect $1.575 million from the $9 million purse.
Here’s a look at the full payout at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland (the individual payout will be updated when made available by the PGA Tour after play concludes):
- WIN: $1,575,000
- 2: $985,500
- 3: $590,850
- 4: $441,000
- 5: $373,500
- 6: $322,200
- 7: $287,550
- 8: $253,800
- 9: $233,100
- 10: $213,300
- 11: $197,100
- 12: $182,250
- 13: $168,300
- 14: $155,700
- 15: $148,500
- 16: $141,300
- 17: $134,100
- 18: $126,900
- 19: $120,150
- 20: $113,850
- 21: $107,550
- 22: $102,600
- 23: $97,650
- 24: $92,700
- 25: $87,750
- 26: $82,800
- 27: $80,100
- 28: $77,400
- 29: $74,700
- 30: $72,000
- 31: $69,300
- 32: $66,600
- 33: $63,900
- 34: $61,425
- 35: $58,950
- 36: $56,475
- 37: $54,450
- 38: $52,650
- 39: $50,850
- 40: $49,050
- 41: $47,250
- 42: $45,450
- 43: $43,650
- 44: $41,850
- 45: $40,050
- 46: $38,250
- 47: $36,450
- 48: $34,830
- 49: $33,300
- 50: $32,040
- 51: $30,870
- 52: $29,700
- 53: $28,620
- 54: $27,540
- 55: $27,000
- 56: $26,460
- 57: $25,920
- 58: $25,380
- 59: $24,840
- 60: $24,300
- 61: $23,760
- 62: $23,220
- 63: $22,680
- 64: $22,140
- 65: $21,600
- 66: $19,800
- 67: $19,620
- 68: $19,440
- 69: $19,260
- 70: $19,080
- 71: $18,900
- 72: $18,720
- 73: $18,540
- 74: $18,360
- 75: $18,180
- 76: $18,000
- 77: $17,820
- 78: $17,640
- 79: $17,460
- 80: $17,280