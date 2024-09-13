Fans left in wait for hours trying to get onto Solheim Cup grounds for Day 1

GAINESVILLE, Va. – “Eye of the Tiger” blared to stadium levels as Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz emerged from a tunnel and onto the first tee for the first match of the 19th Solheim Cup.

Fans on both the U.S. and European sides enthusiastically cheered — just not as many as anticipated.

Apparent bussing complications at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club left thousands of fans trying to get onto the course in wait for hours. The opening-hole grandstands, which officials said could accommodate 2,000 fans, had several hundred empty seats when Germany’s Esther Henseleit struck the first shot of the matches.

Henseleit and England’s Charley Hull were in the first of four opening foursomes matches Friday, facing Korda and Corpuz.