Procore Championship 2024 - Round One
David Lipsky, searching for first PGA Tour win, leads Procore Championship
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 250 - Qualifying
Friday 5: Is Connor Zilisch the next big thing in NASCAR?
New York Jets v New England Patriots
Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots Best bets: Odds, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 2

Top Clips

nbc_bte_packersqbanalysis_240912__723490.jpg
GB v. IND market overreacting to Love's injury?
nbc_bte_bears_240912.jpg
Bears vs. Texans over an intriguing bet
nbc_bte_bestbets_240912.jpg
Bengals, Saints lead NFL week 2 best bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fans left in wait for hours trying to get onto Solheim Cup grounds for Day 1

  
Published September 13, 2024 07:32 AM
Breaking down Solheim Cup foursomes pairings
September 12, 2024 05:41 PM
There are only four rookies in this year’s Solheim Cup, and all are being thrown into the fire during the first session. Hear from U.S. captain Stacy Lewis and European captain Suzann Pettersen on the decisions.

GAINESVILLE, Va. – “Eye of the Tiger” blared to stadium levels as Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz emerged from a tunnel and onto the first tee for the first match of the 19th Solheim Cup.

Fans on both the U.S. and European sides enthusiastically cheered — just not as many as anticipated.

Apparent bussing complications at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club left thousands of fans trying to get onto the course in wait for hours. The opening-hole grandstands, which officials said could accommodate 2,000 fans, had several hundred empty seats when Germany’s Esther Henseleit struck the first shot of the matches.

Henseleit and England’s Charley Hull were in the first of four opening foursomes matches Friday, facing Korda and Corpuz.