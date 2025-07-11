 Skip navigation
Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon and will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round
Charley Hull 'feeling a lot better' day after collapsing at Amundi Evian
160630-Venus-Williams
Venus Williams accepts a wild card for the DC Open. She hasn't competed in more than a year

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmahomes18games_250711.jpg
Mahomes 'not a big fan' of 18-game regular season
nbc_pft_pftpmsteelersrodgers_250711.jpg
Whaley: PIT considered drafting Rodgers in 2005
nbc_pftpm_harrisnews_250711.jpg
Harris suffers eye injury in fireworks 'mishap'

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top-ranked amateur Lottie Woad in contention heading into weekend at Amundi Evian

  
Published July 11, 2025 02:01 PM
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
July 11, 2025 12:18 PM
Watch second round highlights from The Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth major of the LPGA season, played at Evian Resort Golf Club.

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Top-ranked amateur Lottie Woad is living up to her pre-tournament billing and in contention at the halfway point of the Amundi Evian Championship.

Keeping pace with world No. 1 Nelly Korda, Woad — coming off a remarkable six-stroke win on the Ladies European Tour — shot 2-under 69 on Friday to move onto 5 under par after the second round of the fourth major of the year in women’s golf.

Woad was in a tie for 12th place and five shots off the lead held by Somi Lee of South Korea.

“Definitely a bit nervous,” Woad said, “but it’s also exciting at the same time.”

A top-25 finish at Evian Resort Golf Club will secure Woad enough qualifying points to seal LPGA Tour membership through its elite amateur pathway, if she wants to end her college career at Florida State a year early.

But she has been thinking bigger than that.

“I’m only, like, five back,” she said. “Yeah, just trying to play well tomorrow and see what happens.”

Woad birdied two of her last three holes to move into a tie with Korda, who is seeking her first title of the season and a third major title.

The top-ranked American was 4 over after seven holes following a double at No. 16 — the seventh hole of her round — but she eagled the 18th and had three birdies in her second nine.

Minjee Lee, the No. 6-ranked Australian and the winner of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last month, was also in the group on 5 under par overall after a level-par 71.

Somi Lee is coming off a victory at the Dow Championship team event with Jin Hee Im last month for her first LPGA Tour win.

Ranked No. 56, she made six birdies and an eagle for a 65 to move onto 10 under.

Charley Hull is “feeling a lot better” after collapsing to the ground twice during the first round of the Evian Championship.

Grace Kim of Australia was a shot back in second place after a 68 and Jennifer Kupcho (69) of the United States, a major winner in 2022 at the Chevron Championship, was in third a further stroke back.

No. 2-ranked Jeeno Thitikul was also in contention, after a second straight round of 68 left her in a tie for seventh.

No. 3-ranked Lydia Ko (74) and No. 4-ranked Ruoning Yin (73) missed the cut, which was at 2 over, along with recent U.S. Women’s Open winner Maja Stark (74).