Charley Hull ‘feeling a lot better’ day after collapsing at Amundi Evian

  
Published July 11, 2025 01:44 PM
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
July 10, 2025 08:15 PM
Charley Hull had a scary WD from the Amundi Evian Championship after collapsing twice on the fourth tee. Anna Jackson gives the latest updates, with Hull feeling better after treatment.

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Charley Hull is “feeling a lot better” after collapsing to the ground twice during the first round of the Evian Championship, leading to her withdrawal from the fourth women’s major of the year.

In a post on Instagram on Friday, Hull confirmed she was struggling with a virus all week and “it got the better of me” during those concerning scenes at Evian Resort Golf Club on Thursday.

“Thanks to the medics who took care of me and to all those who have reached out with messages of support, it’s really appreciated,” the English golfer wrote.

“Happy to say I’m feeling a lot better today, just gutted I can’t play the weekend at such a fantastic tournament.”

Hull was 1-under par after 12 holes when she was taken away on a stretcher by a golf cart.