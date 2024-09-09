Former NFL QB Tony Romo again entered into PGA Tour Q-School

Tony Romo is giving PGA Tour Q-School another go.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst is entered into the Sept. 18-20 pre-qualifier at Sand Creek Station Golf Club in Newton, Kansas.

Those dates are a Wednesday-Friday, so they won’t conflict with Romo’s broadcasting duties. It’s unclear which games Romo will work on the front and back ends of his pre-qualifier, though one would assume good bets are Bengals at Chiefs on Sept. 15 and Dolphins at Seahawks on Sept. 22.

This will be the third straight year that Romo has played pre-qualifying, the first of four stages of Q-School, which last year transitioned back to awarding some PGA Tour cards at final stage. Romo withdrew after two rounds of 6-over golf at last year’s pre-qualifier in Gunter, Texas, following his T-65 finish the year prior at pre-qualifying in Lantana, Texas.

Romo has advanced through pre-qualifying before, though, doing so in 2018 in Lantana. He went on to shoot 13 over and miss comfortably at first stage in Garland, Texas, where he played alongside Scottie Scheffler, then a recent graduate of the University of Texas, in the first two rounds.

Romo’s most recent tournament was the Utah State Open, where he made the cut but tied for 59th, 23 shots behind the winner. He also played the America Century Championship this past July in Lake Tahoe, where he tied for 38th out of a field of 90 celebrities of varying skill levels.

The final stage of Q-School will be played Dec. 12-15 in Ponta Vedra Beach, Florida, where the top five and ties will earn PGA Tour cards.

Here is a look at some notables playing at each of the eight pre-qualifying sites:

WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS

Bull Valley GC, Sept. 11-13

Eugene Hong

Cameron Huss

Jerry Ji

KANNAPOLIS, NORTH CAROLINA

Club at Irish Creek, Sept. 11-13

Will Dickson

Walker Isley

Calahan Keever

Jack Maguire

Spencer Oxendine

Jimmy Zheng

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA

Brunswick CC, Sept. 18-20

Bartler Forrester

Jake Hall

Will Thomson

Daulet Tuleubayev

Alex Vogelsong

NEWTON, KANSAS

Sand Creek Station GC, Sept. 18-20

Luke Kluver

Jack Lundin

Mac McClear

Hazen Newman

a-Tony Romo

Ian Siebers

Dillon Stewart

CHARDON, OHIO

Mayfield Sand Ridge, Sept. 18-20

Owen Avrit

George Duangmanee

Tyler Goecke

Kevin Hall

Austin Lemieux

Ethan Ng

Troy Taylor II

Adam Wood

FIELDS NOT OUT FOR:

Canyon/Loblolly GC, Greenville, Alabama, Sept. 25-27

La Costa (South), Carlsbad, California, Sept. 25-27

The Bridges GC, Gunter, Texas, Sept. 25-27