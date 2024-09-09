Former NFL QB Tony Romo again entered into PGA Tour Q-School
Tony Romo is giving PGA Tour Q-School another go.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst is entered into the Sept. 18-20 pre-qualifier at Sand Creek Station Golf Club in Newton, Kansas.
Those dates are a Wednesday-Friday, so they won’t conflict with Romo’s broadcasting duties. It’s unclear which games Romo will work on the front and back ends of his pre-qualifier, though one would assume good bets are Bengals at Chiefs on Sept. 15 and Dolphins at Seahawks on Sept. 22.
This will be the third straight year that Romo has played pre-qualifying, the first of four stages of Q-School, which last year transitioned back to awarding some PGA Tour cards at final stage. Romo withdrew after two rounds of 6-over golf at last year’s pre-qualifier in Gunter, Texas, following his T-65 finish the year prior at pre-qualifying in Lantana, Texas.
Romo has advanced through pre-qualifying before, though, doing so in 2018 in Lantana. He went on to shoot 13 over and miss comfortably at first stage in Garland, Texas, where he played alongside Scottie Scheffler, then a recent graduate of the University of Texas, in the first two rounds.
Romo’s most recent tournament was the Utah State Open, where he made the cut but tied for 59th, 23 shots behind the winner. He also played the America Century Championship this past July in Lake Tahoe, where he tied for 38th out of a field of 90 celebrities of varying skill levels.
The final stage of Q-School will be played Dec. 12-15 in Ponta Vedra Beach, Florida, where the top five and ties will earn PGA Tour cards.
Here is a look at some notables playing at each of the eight pre-qualifying sites:
WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS
Bull Valley GC, Sept. 11-13
Eugene Hong
Cameron Huss
Jerry Ji
KANNAPOLIS, NORTH CAROLINA
Club at Irish Creek, Sept. 11-13
Will Dickson
Walker Isley
Calahan Keever
Jack Maguire
Spencer Oxendine
Jimmy Zheng
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA
Brunswick CC, Sept. 18-20
Bartler Forrester
Jake Hall
Will Thomson
Daulet Tuleubayev
Alex Vogelsong
NEWTON, KANSAS
Sand Creek Station GC, Sept. 18-20
Luke Kluver
Jack Lundin
Mac McClear
Hazen Newman
a-Tony Romo
Ian Siebers
Dillon Stewart
CHARDON, OHIO
Mayfield Sand Ridge, Sept. 18-20
Owen Avrit
George Duangmanee
Tyler Goecke
Kevin Hall
Austin Lemieux
Ethan Ng
Troy Taylor II
Adam Wood
FIELDS NOT OUT FOR:
Canyon/Loblolly GC, Greenville, Alabama, Sept. 25-27
La Costa (South), Carlsbad, California, Sept. 25-27
The Bridges GC, Gunter, Texas, Sept. 25-27