NHL: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby says he’s ‘pretty optimistic’ about getting an extension done with the Penguins
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins
Injured Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton getting closer to returning to the Twins’ lineup
G7 Leaders Summit - Day One
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to serves as honorary chairman at Presidents Cup

Why fall season is so important for Tour players
Why fall season is so important for Tour players
Gabriel brings accuracy to big-play Oregon
Gabriel brings accuracy to big-play Oregon
HLs: Men's Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1

NHL: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby says he’s ‘pretty optimistic’ about getting an extension done with the Penguins
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins
Injured Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton getting closer to returning to the Twins’ lineup
G7 Leaders Summit - Day One
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to serves as honorary chairman at Presidents Cup

nbc_golf_gt_rexfallschedule_240909.jpg
Why fall season is so important for Tour players
nbc_big10_cfb_breakdown_gabriel_240909.jpg
Gabriel brings accuracy to big-play Oregon
nbc_golf_foldshonor_240909.jpg
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1

Former NFL QB Tony Romo again entered into PGA Tour Q-School

  
Published September 9, 2024 01:52 PM

Tony Romo is giving PGA Tour Q-School another go.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst is entered into the Sept. 18-20 pre-qualifier at Sand Creek Station Golf Club in Newton, Kansas.

Those dates are a Wednesday-Friday, so they won’t conflict with Romo’s broadcasting duties. It’s unclear which games Romo will work on the front and back ends of his pre-qualifier, though one would assume good bets are Bengals at Chiefs on Sept. 15 and Dolphins at Seahawks on Sept. 22.

This will be the third straight year that Romo has played pre-qualifying, the first of four stages of Q-School, which last year transitioned back to awarding some PGA Tour cards at final stage. Romo withdrew after two rounds of 6-over golf at last year’s pre-qualifier in Gunter, Texas, following his T-65 finish the year prior at pre-qualifying in Lantana, Texas.

Romo has advanced through pre-qualifying before, though, doing so in 2018 in Lantana. He went on to shoot 13 over and miss comfortably at first stage in Garland, Texas, where he played alongside Scottie Scheffler, then a recent graduate of the University of Texas, in the first two rounds.

Romo’s most recent tournament was the Utah State Open, where he made the cut but tied for 59th, 23 shots behind the winner. He also played the America Century Championship this past July in Lake Tahoe, where he tied for 38th out of a field of 90 celebrities of varying skill levels.

The final stage of Q-School will be played Dec. 12-15 in Ponta Vedra Beach, Florida, where the top five and ties will earn PGA Tour cards.

Here is a look at some notables playing at each of the eight pre-qualifying sites:

WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS
Bull Valley GC, Sept. 11-13

Eugene Hong
Cameron Huss
Jerry Ji

KANNAPOLIS, NORTH CAROLINA
Club at Irish Creek, Sept. 11-13

Will Dickson
Walker Isley
Calahan Keever
Jack Maguire
Spencer Oxendine
Jimmy Zheng

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA
Brunswick CC, Sept. 18-20

Bartler Forrester
Jake Hall
Will Thomson
Daulet Tuleubayev
Alex Vogelsong

NEWTON, KANSAS
Sand Creek Station GC, Sept. 18-20

Luke Kluver
Jack Lundin
Mac McClear
Hazen Newman
a-Tony Romo
Ian Siebers
Dillon Stewart

CHARDON, OHIO
Mayfield Sand Ridge, Sept. 18-20

Owen Avrit
George Duangmanee
Tyler Goecke
Kevin Hall
Austin Lemieux
Ethan Ng
Troy Taylor II
Adam Wood

FIELDS NOT OUT FOR:
Canyon/Loblolly GC, Greenville, Alabama, Sept. 25-27
La Costa (South), Carlsbad, California, Sept. 25-27
The Bridges GC, Gunter, Texas, Sept. 25-27