CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Final leaderboard, results and scores from Scottie Scheffler’s win

Scottie Scheffler dominated from start — and stoppage — to finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, winning his hometown event outside Dallas.

Scheffler led after an opening 61, moved six clear after a weather-delayed second round, was up eight after 54 holes, and won by that same margin. He also tied the PGA Tour’s 72-hole aggregate scoring record.

Here’s a look at the final results from those who made the cut in McKinney, Texas: