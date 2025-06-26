 Skip navigation
Rocket Classic 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at Detroit Golf Club

  
Published June 26, 2025 05:41 PM
'Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
June 26, 2025 05:28 PM
George Savaricas sits down with Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter after the two went 10 under in the opening round of the Rocket Classic to set the Detroit Golf Club record.

This week’s PGA Tour stop is at Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic. Here’s a look at second-round tee times and groupings in Detroit, Michigan.

Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Rocket Classic 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
TV times and more for this week’s PGA Tour event, the Rocket Classic.

Time
TeePlayers
6:45 AM
EDT		1

Justin Lower

Mac Meissner

Isaiah Salinda

6:45 AM
EDT		10

Joel Dahmen

Keith Mitchell

Kevin Roy

6:56 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Gerard

Chan Kim

Aldrich Potgieter

6:56 AM
EDT		10

Nate Lashley

Patrick Rodgers

Vince Whaley

7:07 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Greyson Sigg

7:07 AM
EDT		10

Danny Willett

Henrik Norlander

Ryo Hisatsune

7:18 AM
EDT		1

Harry Hall

Joseph Bramlett

Aaron Wise

7:18 AM
EDT		10

Stephan Jaeger

Jake Knapp

Tom Kim

7:29 AM
EDT		1

Davis Thompson

Chris Kirk

Si Woo Kim

7:29 AM
EDT		10

Ben Griffin

Hideki Matsuyama

Max Homa

7:40 AM
EDT		1

Matt McCarty

Davis Riley

Camilo Villegas

7:40 AM
EDT		10

Austin Eckroat

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

7:51 AM
EDT		1

Garrick Higgo

Rafael Campos

Nick Hardy

7:51 AM
EDT		10

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Svensson

8:02 AM
EDT		1

Chad Ramey

Sam Ryder

Harry Higgs

8:02 AM
EDT		10

Mark Hubbard

Max Greyserman

Nicolai Højgaard

8:13 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Kisner

Doug Ghim

Ricky Castillo

8:13 AM
EDT		10

Ryan Palmer

Beau Hossler

Ben Kohles

8:24 AM
EDT		1

Harrison Endycott

Takumi Kanaya

William Mouw

8:24 AM
EDT		10

Kevin Velo

Luke Clanton

Brett White

8:35 AM
EDT		1

Paul Peterson

Kaito Onishi

Andi Xu

8:35 AM
EDT		10

Frankie Capan III

Braden Thornberry

James Piot

8:46 AM
EDT		1

Thriston Lawrence

Jackson Suber

Joe Hooks

8:46 AM
EDT		10

Philip Knowles

Thomas Rosenmueller

Ben Cook

8:57 AM
EDT		1

Rikuya Hoshino

Gordon Sargent

Ashton McCulloch
(a)

8:57 AM
EDT		10

Anders Albertson

Cristobal Del Solar

Vince Covello

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Lanto Griffin

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

12:10 PM
EDT		10

Adam Hadwin

Victor Perez

David Skinns

12:21 PM
EDT		1

Carson Young

Will Gordon

Thorbjørn Olesen

12:21 PM
EDT		10

Aaron Baddeley

Patrick Fishburn

Ben Silverman

12:32 PM
EDT		1

Andrew Putnam

David Lipsky

Danny Walker

12:32 PM
EDT		10

Trey Mullinax

Rico Hoey

Chandler Phillips

12:43 PM
EDT		1

Min Woo Lee

Cam Davis

Wyndham Clark

12:43 PM
EDT		10

Nico Echavarria

Patton Kizzire

Peter Malnati

12:54 PM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Collin Morikawa

Patrick Cantlay

12:54 PM
EDT		10

Luke List

Lee Hodges

Seamus Power

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Rickie Fowler

Matt Fitzpatrick

1:05 PM
EDT		10

Joe Highsmith

Brice Garnett

Francesco Molinari

1:16 PM
EDT		1

Nick Dunlap

Kurt Kitayama

Adam Schenk

1:16 PM
EDT		10

Webb Simpson

Zach Johnson

Byeong Hun An

1:27 PM
EDT		1

Erik van Rooyen

Matt Kuchar

Brandt Snedeker

1:27 PM
EDT		10

Karl Vilips

Matt Wallace

Taylor Moore

1:38 PM
EDT		1

Ben Martin

Rasmus Højgaard

Jeremy Paul

1:38 PM
EDT		10

Cameron Champ

Michael Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

1:49 PM
EDT		1

Trevor Cone

Noah Goodwin

Paul Waring

1:49 PM
EDT		10

Sami Valimaki

Max McGreevy

Alejandro Tosti

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Jesper Svensson

Steven Fisk

Evan Brown

2:00 PM
EDT		10

Antoine Rozner

Quade Cummins

David Ford

2:11 PM
EDT		1

Will Chandler

Matthew Riedel

Otto Black

2:11 PM
EDT		10

Hayden Springer

Kris Ventura

Mason Andersen

2:22 PM
EDT		1

Taylor Dickson

John Pak

Dominic Clemons
(a)

2:22 PM
EDT		10

Michael Thorbjornsen

Norman Xiong

Michael La Sasso
(a)