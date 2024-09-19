Fresh after two-match Solheim Cup, Leona Maguire two back at Kroger Queen City

Leona Maguire, feeling fresh after playing in only two matches at the Solheim Cup, shot 5-under 67 in the opening round of the LPGA’s Kroger Queen City Championship.

Maguire is two back of leader Ashleigh Buhai, who opened in 65. Solheim Cup rival Nelly Korda was also among the group tied at 5 under.

While Korda discussed how tired she felt after playing four matches for the victorious U.S. team, Maguire said she was “a little bit fresher this time ‘round.”

Maguire had played in all five matches in her previous two Solheim Cup appearances but played only one fourball match and her singles at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. The Irishwoman beat Ally Ewing on Sunday, 4 and 3.

Maguire said after that triumph, “it was a bitter pill to swallow to be sat out for as many sessions as I was.” She added that European captain Suzann Pettersen didn’t provide much of an explanation as to why Maguire was being benched but Maguire theorized, “I was a little bit too short and didn’t make enough birdies.”

It’s been a difficult season for the 29-year-old. Though she has a win on the Ladies European Tour, Maguire hasn’t had a top-10 on the LPGA since the match-play event at the start of April.

Despite not having the opportunity to contribute much – she lost her Day 1 fourball match, 6 and 4, prior to her singles win – and Europe losing for the first time since 2017, Maguire said the week was a needed reprieve.

“Solheim is always one of my favorite weeks. It was a lot of fun with the team. We had a lot of fun,” she said.

“There hasn’t been a lot of fun in my golf this summer it seems like, so it was nice to have that last week, so bring more of that into sort of this back end of the season. Trying to be a bit kinder to myself and enjoy my golf a little bit more.”

Maguire had a good time Thursday at TPC River’s Bend outside of Cincinnati, Ohio, carding four birdies, one hole-out eagle and a bogey.

“I know I have the game to do it,” she said. “It’s just a case of believing in myself a little bit more. Nice to see some results lately.”