 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani 50-50 club
Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in major league history with 50 homers, 50 steals in a season
Supercross Round 14 Anderson
2024 SuperMotocross finale, Las Vegas Motor Speedway by the numbers: $1.1 million on the line
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jared Goff
Lions vs. Cardinals prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bmwhl_240919.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
steelempx.jpg
Chiefs won’t have ‘true backfield’ without Pacheco
nbc_rfs_hurts_240919.jpg
Do Eagles have an identity without Brown?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani 50-50 club
Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in major league history with 50 homers, 50 steals in a season
Supercross Round 14 Anderson
2024 SuperMotocross finale, Las Vegas Motor Speedway by the numbers: $1.1 million on the line
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jared Goff
Lions vs. Cardinals prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bmwhl_240919.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
steelempx.jpg
Chiefs won’t have ‘true backfield’ without Pacheco
nbc_rfs_hurts_240919.jpg
Do Eagles have an identity without Brown?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fresh after two-match Solheim Cup, Leona Maguire two back at Kroger Queen City

  
Published September 19, 2024 06:49 PM
Maguire building momentum despite Solheim Cup snub
September 19, 2024 03:43 PM
Leona Maguire joins Golf Channel to discuss her mindset after getting snubbed from the Solheim Cup squad, and how she has found success at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Leona Maguire, feeling fresh after playing in only two matches at the Solheim Cup, shot 5-under 67 in the opening round of the LPGA’s Kroger Queen City Championship.

Maguire is two back of leader Ashleigh Buhai, who opened in 65. Solheim Cup rival Nelly Korda was also among the group tied at 5 under.

While Korda discussed how tired she felt after playing four matches for the victorious U.S. team, Maguire said she was “a little bit fresher this time ‘round.”

Maguire had played in all five matches in her previous two Solheim Cup appearances but played only one fourball match and her singles at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. The Irishwoman beat Ally Ewing on Sunday, 4 and 3.

Maguire said after that triumph, “it was a bitter pill to swallow to be sat out for as many sessions as I was.” She added that European captain Suzann Pettersen didn’t provide much of an explanation as to why Maguire was being benched but Maguire theorized, “I was a little bit too short and didn’t make enough birdies.”

It’s been a difficult season for the 29-year-old. Though she has a win on the Ladies European Tour, Maguire hasn’t had a top-10 on the LPGA since the match-play event at the start of April.

Despite not having the opportunity to contribute much – she lost her Day 1 fourball match, 6 and 4, prior to her singles win – and Europe losing for the first time since 2017, Maguire said the week was a needed reprieve.

“Solheim is always one of my favorite weeks. It was a lot of fun with the team. We had a lot of fun,” she said.

“There hasn’t been a lot of fun in my golf this summer it seems like, so it was nice to have that last week, so bring more of that into sort of this back end of the season. Trying to be a bit kinder to myself and enjoy my golf a little bit more.”

Maguire had a good time Thursday at TPC River’s Bend outside of Cincinnati, Ohio, carding four birdies, one hole-out eagle and a bogey.

“I know I have the game to do it,” she said. “It’s just a case of believing in myself a little bit more. Nice to see some results lately.”