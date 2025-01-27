Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions schedule: How to watch, celebrities, format and prize money

The LPGA Tour season begins this week with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Hilton Grand Vacations TOC?

Jan. 30 through Feb. 2. Both LPGA professionals and celebrities will play four rounds across Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida (par 72, 6,624 yards).

How to watch the Hilton Grand Vacations TOC

(All times EST; stream links added when available)

Jan. 30



11:30AM-2:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Jan. 31



11:30AM-2:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Feb. 1



2-3PM: NBC Sports app/Peacock

3-5PM: NBC/Peacock

Feb. 2



1-2PM: NBC Sports app/Peacock

2-4PM: NBC/Peacock



Who is in the field at the Hilton Grand Vacations TOC?

The field is open to LPGA Tour winners over the last two seasons. There are 32 players scheduled to compete this week, including defending champion Lydia Ko and world No. 1 Nelly Korda

Click here for the updated field list.

Which celebrities are playing this year at Lake Nona?

The field includes professional athletes, Hall of Fame members, actors, musicians and TV personalities. Some notables include: Marcus Allen, Ray Allen, Anthony Anderson, Vince Carter, Brandi Chastain, Don Cheadle, Landon Donovan, Mardy Fish, Urban Meyer, Alfonso Ribeiro, J.R. Smith, John Smoltz and Annika Sorenstam.

Click here for the full celebrity list.

How does the Hilton Grand Vacations TOC format work?

The pros will compete over 72 holes of stroke play with no cut. The celebrities will play alongside the LPGA’s best, but not as partners. There is a standalone celeb tournament using the modified Stableford format for four rounds:

Double bogey(+) – 0 points

Bogey – 1 point

Par – 2 points

Birdie – 3 points

Eagle – 5 points

Hole-in-One – 8 points

Albatross – 10 points

The player with the most points at the conclusion of the tournament will be the champion.

What is the Hilton Grand Vacations TOC purse and prize money?

The purse for the pros is $2 million with $300,000 going to the winner. The celebrities will compete for a $500,000 purse with the winner getting $100,000.

Who won the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations TOC?

Lydia Ko ended a 14-month winless drought on the LPGA, closing in 70 for a two-shot win over Alexa Pano.

It was Ko’s 20th tour victory and put her one point shy of qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame. She would later accomplish that by winning gold at the Olympic Games. She also added the AIG Women’s Open at St. Andrews to her resume along with the Kroger Queen City Championship.

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil won the celebrity division with 138 points, two clear of Sorenstam.