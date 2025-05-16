Career Grand Slam stays on hold as Jordan Spieth opens PGA Championship in 76

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jordan Spieth came to Quail Hollow hoping to follow in Rory McIlroy’s footsteps and complete the career Grand Slam.

After Thursday’s opening round of the PGA Championship, he’d probably be happy just to make the cut.

The 31-year-old Spieth struggled in every facet of the game at demanding Quail Hollow — off the tee, with his approach shots, his chips and even his putting — and shot a 5-over 76, leaving him 12 shots behind leader Jhonattan Vegas and all but ending his hopes this year of capturing the one major that has eluded him since he turned pro 13 years ago.

Spieth could never find his swing and repeatedly misjudged distances to the flag, leaving him scrambling for par all afternoon.

He managed to hold it together early and was even par through eight holes.

Then the wheels came off.

He bogeyed six of of the final 10 holes — chunking a chip from the rough on No. 11 and failed to get up and down for par on No. 18 from the rough, missing a 12-footer to save par. Spieth walked briskly toward the practice range after signing his card and did not take questions.

Playing partner Ludvig Åberg could understand the frustration, but believes Spieth will bounce back.

“Listen, Jordan is an unbelievable player and person,” Aberg said. “I was telling my caddie today that he’s one of the best, nicest guys in the world. I wouldn’t be surprised if gets (the career Grand Slam) someday. But I’m a big Jordan Spieth fan and I will be for a long time.”

It probably won’t be this year.

Spieth became the darling of golf at age 21 when he won the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015. He captured the British Open two years later, bringing him to the doorstep of one of golf’s elite clubs.

But like McIlroy’s struggles to win the Masters until last month, Spieth hasn’t been able to capture the PGA.

He’s had a couple of good chances.

He finished second in 2015 and tied for third in 2019. But over the past five years he has been in the middle of the pack — four times finishing between 29th and 43rd. Now he’s in danger of missing the cut for the first time since 2014.