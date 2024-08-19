 Skip navigation
Dodgers Shohei Ohtani Freddie Freeman
Mariners vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 19
Yordan Alvarez
Red Sox vs. Astros Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 19
Pete Alonso
Orioles vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 19

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nix_240819.jpg
Nix shows 'poise' in Broncos second preseason game
nbc_pft_minshew_240819.jpg
Minshew earns starting role for Week 1
nbc_pft_mahomes_240819.jpg
Mahomes pulls off behind-the-back pass to Kelce

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch: 2024 BMW Championship, AIG Women’s Open TV times and live streams

  
Published August 19, 2024 09:18 AM
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
August 18, 2024 06:39 PM
Tom Kim's heartbreak and Nick Dunlap's nerve-wracking finish were among the top storylines around the bubble at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Watch highlights and interviews from the chase for the crucial top 50.

The PGA Tour’s second playoff event, the BMW Championship, will be contested this week at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Meanwhile, the LPGA will play its fifth and final major of the season, the AIG Women’s Open, on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s action, including the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, the Albertsons Boise Open, and tournaments on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour Champions (stream links added when available).

PGA Tour

DateTime (ET)TournamentNetwork
Aug. 223-7PMBMW ChampionshipGolf Channel/Peacock
Aug. 233-7PMBMW ChampionshipGolf Channel/Peacock
Aug. 241-3PM
3-6PM		BMW ChampionshipGolf Channel/Peacock
NBC/Peacock
Aug. 25Noon-2PM
2-6PM		BMW ChampionshipGolf Channel/Peacock
NBC/Peacock

LPGA

DateTime (ET)TournamentNetwork
Aug. 227AM-2PMAIG Women’s OpenUSA Network
Aug. 237AM-2PMAIG Women’s OpenUSA Network
Aug. 247AM-Noon
Noon-2PM		AIG Women’s OpenUSA Network
NBC/Peacock
Aug. 257AM-Noon
Noon-2PM		AIG Women’s OpenUSA Network
NBC/Peacock

Korn Ferry Tour

DateTime (ET)TournamentNetwork
Aug. 227-9PMAlbertsons Boise OpenGolf Channel
Aug. 237-9PMAlbertsons Boise OpenGolf Channel
Aug. 246-9PMAlbertsons Boise OpenGolf Channel
Aug. 255-7PMAlbertsons Boise OpenGolf Channel

DP World Tour

DateTime (ET)TournamentNetwork
Aug. 227AM-NoonDanish Golf ChampionshipGolf Channel
Aug. 237AM-NoonDanish Golf ChampionshipGolf Channel
Aug. 246:30-11AMDanish Golf ChampionshipGolf Channel
Aug. 256-11AMDanish Golf ChampionshipGolf Channel

PGA Tour Champions

DateTime (ET)TournamentNetwork
Aug. 233-5PM
10PM-Mid. (TD)		The Ally ChallengeNBC Sports App/Peacock
Golf Channel
Aug. 243-6PMThe Ally ChallengeGolf Channel/Peacock
Aug. 252-5PMThe Ally ChallengeGolf Channel/Peacock