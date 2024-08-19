How to watch: 2024 BMW Championship, AIG Women’s Open TV times and live streams
Published August 19, 2024 09:18 AM
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
Tom Kim's heartbreak and Nick Dunlap's nerve-wracking finish were among the top storylines around the bubble at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Watch highlights and interviews from the chase for the crucial top 50.
The PGA Tour’s second playoff event, the BMW Championship, will be contested this week at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.
Meanwhile, the LPGA will play its fifth and final major of the season, the AIG Women’s Open, on the Old Course at St. Andrews.
Here’s how you can watch this week’s action, including the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, the Albertsons Boise Open, and tournaments on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour Champions (stream links added when available).
PGA Tour
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Tournament
|Network
|Aug. 22
|3-7PM
|BMW Championship
|Golf Channel/Peacock
|Aug. 23
|3-7PM
|BMW Championship
|Golf Channel/Peacock
|Aug. 24
|1-3PM
3-6PM
|BMW Championship
|Golf Channel/Peacock
NBC/Peacock
|Aug. 25
|Noon-2PM
2-6PM
|BMW Championship
|Golf Channel/Peacock
NBC/Peacock
LPGA
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Tournament
|Network
|Aug. 22
|7AM-2PM
|AIG Women’s Open
|USA Network
|Aug. 23
|7AM-2PM
|AIG Women’s Open
|USA Network
|Aug. 24
|7AM-Noon
Noon-2PM
|AIG Women’s Open
|USA Network
NBC/Peacock
|Aug. 25
|7AM-Noon
Noon-2PM
|AIG Women’s Open
|USA Network
NBC/Peacock
Korn Ferry Tour
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Tournament
|Network
|Aug. 22
|7-9PM
|Albertsons Boise Open
|Golf Channel
|Aug. 23
|7-9PM
|Albertsons Boise Open
|Golf Channel
|Aug. 24
|6-9PM
|Albertsons Boise Open
|Golf Channel
|Aug. 25
|5-7PM
|Albertsons Boise Open
|Golf Channel
DP World Tour
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Tournament
|Network
|Aug. 22
|7AM-Noon
|Danish Golf Championship
|Golf Channel
|Aug. 23
|7AM-Noon
|Danish Golf Championship
|Golf Channel
|Aug. 24
|6:30-11AM
|Danish Golf Championship
|Golf Channel
|Aug. 25
|6-11AM
|Danish Golf Championship
|Golf Channel
PGA Tour Champions
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Tournament
|Network
|Aug. 23
|3-5PM
10PM-Mid. (TD)
|The Ally Challenge
|NBC Sports App/Peacock
Golf Channel
|Aug. 24
|3-6PM
|The Ally Challenge
|Golf Channel/Peacock
|Aug. 25
|2-5PM
|The Ally Challenge
|Golf Channel/Peacock