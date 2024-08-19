How to watch: 2024 BMW Championship, AIG Women’s Open TV times and live streams

The PGA Tour’s second playoff event, the BMW Championship, will be contested this week at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Meanwhile, the LPGA will play its fifth and final major of the season, the AIG Women’s Open, on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s action, including the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, the Albertsons Boise Open, and tournaments on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour Champions (stream links added when available).

PGA Tour

Date Time (ET) Tournament Network Aug. 22 3-7PM BMW Championship Golf Channel/Peacock Aug. 23 3-7PM BMW Championship Golf Channel/Peacock Aug. 24 1-3PM

3-6PM BMW Championship Golf Channel/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Aug. 25 Noon-2PM

2-6PM BMW Championship Golf Channel/Peacock

NBC/Peacock

LPGA

Date Time (ET) Tournament Network Aug. 22 7AM-2PM AIG Women’s Open USA Network Aug. 23 7AM-2PM AIG Women’s Open USA Network Aug. 24 7AM-Noon

Noon-2PM AIG Women’s Open USA Network

NBC/Peacock Aug. 25 7AM-Noon

Noon-2PM AIG Women’s Open USA Network

NBC/Peacock

Korn Ferry Tour

Date Time (ET) Tournament Network Aug. 22 7-9PM Albertsons Boise Open Golf Channel Aug. 23 7-9PM Albertsons Boise Open Golf Channel Aug. 24 6-9PM Albertsons Boise Open Golf Channel Aug. 25 5-7PM Albertsons Boise Open Golf Channel

DP World Tour

Date Time (ET) Tournament Network Aug. 22 7AM-Noon Danish Golf Championship Golf Channel Aug. 23 7AM-Noon Danish Golf Championship Golf Channel Aug. 24 6:30-11AM Danish Golf Championship Golf Channel Aug. 25 6-11AM Danish Golf Championship Golf Channel

PGA Tour Champions