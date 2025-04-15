Watch Now
LPGA hoping to boost LA community after wildfires
Amy Rogers reports from El Caballero Country Club before the JM Eagle LA Championship, which Angel Yin and the LPGA are hoping to use to provide a boost to the Los Angeles community amid wildfire devastation.
Scheffler happy for Rory, in good headspace at RBC
Though he wanted to repeat in the Masters, Scottie Scheffler was happy to see Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam, and he feels he's in a good place mentally ahead of the RBC Heritage — which he's also defending.
Amy Rogers reports from El Caballero Country Club before the JM Eagle LA Championship, which Angel Yin and the LPGA are hoping to use to provide a boost to the Los Angeles community amid wildfire devastation.
Roundtable: Rory, pace, Signature Event post-major
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to talk about Rory McIlroy's Masters win and Jordan Spieth's quest for his career slam -- before debating whether the PGA Tour should have Signature Events right after majors.
Is Rory the best player of his generation?
Rex Hoggard and Todd Lewis join Golf Today to break down Rory McIlroy's win at the Masters, where the 35-year-old finally became a grand slam winner and won the major that eluded him the longest during his career.
Harrington: Rory’s Masters win ‘transcended golf’
Padraig Harrington explores several angles of Rory McIlroy's thrilling Masters victory, including key moments that fueled his path to the Grand Slam, Bryson DeChambeau's style of play, and much more.
What Faxon told Rory before Masters final round
Brad Faxon joins Golf Today to discuss the roller coaster ride that was Rory McIlroy's final round and victory at the 2025 Masters and the significance of McIlroy winning the career grand slam.
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
Megha Ganne set an Augusta National Women's Amateur single-round record with a blistering 9-under 63 on Wednesday — and, as she tells Steve Burkowski, it was a real-life manifestation of a dream she had the night before.
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
Check in on the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 standings following the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
Matt McCarty joins Golf Today to discuss his meteoric rise from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour, his preparation for the Masters Tournament and his emphasis on recovery and building muscle as a professional golfer.
Horschel: ‘Had a blast’ at TGL, happy with buy-in
No one brought more flare to TGL than Billy Horschel, who joins the show to talk about his experience in the inaugural season and how happy he is with the buy-in from players before looking ahead to Augusta.