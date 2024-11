How to watch: 2024 World Wide Technology, LPGA Lotte, Abu Dhabi HSBC and Charles Schwab Cup Championship

It’s a busy week in the golf world, stretching from Hawaii to the Middle East.

The LPGA kicks off the action with a Wednesday start at the Lotte Championship on Oahu.

The PGA Tour will resume its fall campaign, following a bye week, at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico. Meanwhile, the DP World Tour will contest it’s first of two playoff events — with a loaded field, including Rory McIlroy — in Abu Dhabi, as the PGA Tour Champions wraps up its season in Phoenix.

Here’s how you can watch all the golf (all times ET; stream links added when available):

PGA Tour: How to watch the World Wide Technology Championship

Thursday, Nov. 7



2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Nov. 8



2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Nov. 9



2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Nov. 10



2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

LPGA Tour: How to watch the Lotte Championship

Wednesday, Nov. 6



7-10PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Thursday, Nov. 7



7-10PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Nov. 8



7-10PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Nov. 9



7-10PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

DP World Tour: How to watch the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Thursday, Nov. 7



2-8AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Nov. 8



2-8AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Nov. 9



2-8AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Nov. 10



1:30-7:30AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour Champions: How to watch the Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Thursday, Nov. 7



5-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Nov. 8



5-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Nov. 9



5-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Nov. 10