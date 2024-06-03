How to watch: TV times, streams for Memorial Tournament, ShopRite LPGA

The PGA Tour heads to Jack’s Place for the annual Memorial Tournament, the seventh of eight signature events this season and the last stop before the U.S. Open.

Meanwhile, there is televised action on the LPGA, Korn Ferry, DP World and Champions tours. And, there’s Golf’s Longest Day on Monday as Golf Channel and Peacock provide coast-to-coast coverage of U.S. Open final qualifying.

Here’s how you can watch live action this week (stream links added when available; all times ET; click here for tape-delay broadcast times):

Monday



Wednesday



Thursday



7AM-Noon (GC): Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

Noon-2PM (GC): BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2-6PM (GC/Peacock): Memorial Tournament, Round 1

Friday



Saturday

