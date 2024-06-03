How to watch: TV times, streams for Memorial Tournament, ShopRite LPGA
Published June 3, 2024 10:56 AM
The PGA Tour heads to Jack’s Place for the annual Memorial Tournament, the seventh of eight signature events this season and the last stop before the U.S. Open.
Meanwhile, there is televised action on the LPGA, Korn Ferry, DP World and Champions tours. And, there’s Golf’s Longest Day on Monday as Golf Channel and Peacock provide coast-to-coast coverage of U.S. Open final qualifying.
Here’s how you can watch live action this week (stream links added when available; all times ET; click here for tape-delay broadcast times):
Monday
- Noon-2PM (GC): Golf’s Longest Day (USGA)
- 4PM-Midnight (GC/Peacock): Golf’s Longest Day (USGA)
Wednesday
- 2-3PM (Peacock): Memorial Tournament honoree ceremony (Juli Inkster and Tom Weiskopf)
Thursday
- 7AM-Noon (GC): Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Round 1 (DP World Tour)
- Noon-2PM (GC): BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)
- 2-6PM (GC/Peacock): Memorial Tournament, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
Friday
- 7AM-Noon (GC): Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Round 2 (DP World Tour)
- Noon-2PM (GC/Peacock): ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 1 (LPGA)
- 2-3PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 1 (LPGA)
- 2-6PM (GC/Peacock): Memorial Tournament, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
- 3-5PM: (NBC Sports App/Peacock): American Family Insurance Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)
- 5-7PM (NBC Sports App): BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 2 (Korn Ferry Tour)
Saturday
- 7-11:30AM (GC): Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Round 3 (DP World Tour)
- 12:30-2:30PM (GC/Peacock): Memorial Tournament, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
- 2:30-6PM (CBS): Memorial Tournament, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
- 2:30-5PM: (GC/Peacock): American Family Insurance Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)
- 4-6PM (NBC Sports App): BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 3 (Korn Ferry Tour)
- 4-5PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2 (LPGA)
- 5-7PM (GC/Peacock): ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2 (LPGA)
Sunday
- 6:30-11:30AM (GC): Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, final round (DP World Tour)
- 12:30-2:30PM (GC/Peacock): Memorial Tournament, final round (PGA Tour)
- 2:30-6PM (CBS): Memorial Tournament, final round (PGA Tour)
- 2-5PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): ShopRite LPGA Classic, final round (LPGA)
- 2:30-5PM: (GC/Peacock): American Family Insurance Championship, final round (PGA Tour Champions)
- 5-7PM (GC): BMW Charity Pro-Am, final round (Korn Ferry Tour)