Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: June 3
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: June 3
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Philadelphia 76ers fantasy basketball season recap
Philadelphia 76ers fantasy basketball season recap
nbc_cyc_CritduDauphineSt3_210601.jpg
How to stream the 2024 Criterium du Dauphine on Peacock: Schedule, race times, stages, and more

nbc_pft_darrenwaller_240603.jpg
Giants reportedly are expecting Waller to retire
nbc_pft_mcmanus_240603.jpg
Commanders release McManus after lawsuit
Lamar's offseason absence costs him $750,000
Lamar’s offseason absence costs him $750,000

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch: TV times, streams for Memorial Tournament, ShopRite LPGA

  
Published June 3, 2024 10:56 AM

The PGA Tour heads to Jack’s Place for the annual Memorial Tournament, the seventh of eight signature events this season and the last stop before the U.S. Open.

Meanwhile, there is televised action on the LPGA, Korn Ferry, DP World and Champions tours. And, there’s Golf’s Longest Day on Monday as Golf Channel and Peacock provide coast-to-coast coverage of U.S. Open final qualifying.

Here’s how you can watch live action this week (stream links added when available; all times ET; click here for tape-delay broadcast times):

Monday

Wednesday

Thursday

  • 7AM-Noon (GC): Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Round 1 (DP World Tour)
  • Noon-2PM (GC): BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)
  • 2-6PM (GC/Peacock): Memorial Tournament, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

Saturday

Sunday