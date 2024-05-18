 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
Lowest scores in men’s golf major history: Rounds of 63 and lower in Masters, PGA, U.S. Open and The Open
2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
Shane Lowry ties men’s major championship record with 62 Saturday at Valhalla
CYCLING-BMX-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Alise Willoughby wins third BMX racing world title, qualifies for fourth Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_horse_jimmckay_240518__644036.jpg
Grooms All Bizness takes Jim McKay Turf Sprint
nbc_horse_gaffaliontouch_240518.jpg
Analyzing Gaffalione touching Forever Young
nbc_horse_kornacki3_240518.jpg
Evaluating Mystik Dan’s Preakness chances

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

PGA 2024: Justin Thomas authors unreal hole-out to entertain locals at Valhalla

  
Published May 18, 2024 05:15 PM
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 2
May 17, 2024 09:30 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from second-round action at the 2024 PGA Championship from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

There have been a lot of hole-outs this week at Valhalla Golf Club. But, with respect to Scottie Scheffler’s eagle at the par-4 first on Thursday, Justin Thomas might have authored the best one.

The Kentucky native gave the locals a reason to celebrate when he birdied No. 14 on Saturday at the PGA Championship. This, however, wasn’t your garden variety chip-in. On the 256-yard par-3, Thomas hit his tee shot left, onto the top of a hill and into the long, wispy grass.

Thomas then did this:

The birdie, on the heels of a bogey at the 12th, got the two-time PGA champion back to 9 under par and within four shots of the lead, at the time.