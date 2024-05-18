PGA 2024: Justin Thomas authors unreal hole-out to entertain locals at Valhalla

There have been a lot of hole-outs this week at Valhalla Golf Club. But, with respect to Scottie Scheffler’s eagle at the par-4 first on Thursday, Justin Thomas might have authored the best one.

The Kentucky native gave the locals a reason to celebrate when he birdied No. 14 on Saturday at the PGA Championship. This, however, wasn’t your garden variety chip-in. On the 256-yard par-3, Thomas hit his tee shot left, onto the top of a hill and into the long, wispy grass.

Thomas then did this:

🎥 @PGAChampionship | #PGAChamppic.twitter.com/n5zfjIlT5S — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 18, 2024

The birdie, on the heels of a bogey at the 12th, got the two-time PGA champion back to 9 under par and within four shots of the lead, at the time.