MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Grv1xZZXYAAw7QO.jpeg
Connor Williams-led Arizona State goes from ‘broken’ to NCAA lead
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers
Panthers score 5 in the 3rd period, roll past Hurricanes 6-2 and move a win away from Cup final
AUTO: MAY 24 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Austin Cindric, Team Penske drivers focused on Coke 600 after tumultuous week for organization

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_250524.jpg
Scheffler moves out of mess near contention at CSC
nbc_moto_w2rcssotuhafrica_250524.jpg
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 5
nbc_mx_whatridersaid_250524.jpg
What riders said after Fox Raceway Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Washington State’s Coward opts for NBA draft over Duke transfer

  
Published May 25, 2025 12:17 AM

SEATTLE — Washington State guard Cedric Coward, who intended on transferring to Duke, will instead keep his name in the 2025 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Saturday.

Coward, 21, averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in six games for the Cougars last season before his year ended prematurely due to a partially torn shoulder labrum. The 6-foot-6 Coward also shot 40% from 3-point range last season, his first with Washington State.

Coward started his collegiate career at Division III Willamette in 2021 and then transferred to Eastern Washington, where he spent two seasons. Coward was a Big Sky All-First Team member in 2024.

The Fresno, California, native is the projected No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, per ESPN’s latest mock draft.