Welcome back! Scottie Scheffler holes approach shot on first hole at PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler could only offer a wry smile. What else is there to do when you hole your second shot in a major championship?

Scheffler’s 167-yard approach shot on the par-4 first at Valhalla Golf Club took one hop and landed in the hole for an eagle-2.

That immediately took Scheffler to 2 under par, seven back of the clubhouse leader, Xander Schauffele, who posted a 9-under 62 among the morning wave at the 106th PGA Championship.

Scheffler is making his first start since winning the Masters Tournament and the RBC Heritage in back-to-back weeks. He missed the last three weeks as his wife, Meredith, gave birth to their first child, son Bennett, on May 8.

Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player, has won four of his last five Tour starts, including a major, The Players and two signature events.