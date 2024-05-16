 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round One
Rory McIlroy happier with score than game after opening 66 at PGA Championship
2024 PGA Championship - Round One
Lowest scores in men’s golf major history: Rounds of 63 and lower in Masters, PGA, U.S. Open and The Open
NFL: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
2024 fantasy football playoff schedules to attack

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_terankings_240516.jpg
LaPorta, Kelce highlight 2024 tight end rankings
nbc_ffhh_zayjones_240516.jpg
Can Jones be a darkhorse No. 2 WR option?
nbc_ffhh_wrrankings_240516.jpg
Lamb, Nacua highlight 2024 wide receiver rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Welcome back! Scottie Scheffler holes approach shot on first hole at PGA Championship

  
Published May 16, 2024 02:42 PM
Stars in good form make for exciting PGA Champ.
May 15, 2024 04:55 PM
Scottie Scheffler may be the favorite at this week's PGA Championship, but the emphasis at Valhalla on precise play opens up the chance for any star to catch fire.

Scottie Scheffler could only offer a wry smile. What else is there to do when you hole your second shot in a major championship?

Scheffler’s 167-yard approach shot on the par-4 first at Valhalla Golf Club took one hop and landed in the hole for an eagle-2.

That immediately took Scheffler to 2 under par, seven back of the clubhouse leader, Xander Schauffele, who posted a 9-under 62 among the morning wave at the 106th PGA Championship.

Scheffler is making his first start since winning the Masters Tournament and the RBC Heritage in back-to-back weeks. He missed the last three weeks as his wife, Meredith, gave birth to their first child, son Bennett, on May 8.

Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player, has won four of his last five Tour starts, including a major, The Players and two signature events.