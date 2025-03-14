 Skip navigation
Wyndham Clark, last year’s co-runner-up, withdraws mid-round Friday at The Players

  
Published March 14, 2025 04:45 PM

Wyndham Clark withdrew after nine holes Friday in the second round of The Players Championship. The PGA Tour later revealed it was because of a neck injury.

Clark, who opened in even-par 72, shot 4-over 40 over his opening nine in Round 2 and was five strokes removed from the projected cut line.

Jordan Spieth and Danny Walker played the second nine as a twosome. Walker took Jason Day’s spot in the field after the 2016 champ withdrew Thursday morning ahead of the first round because of illness.

A year ago on the Stadium Course, Clark lipped out a birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff with eventual champion Scottie Scheffler.