Past champion Jason Day withdraws from Players Championship

Jason Day, the 2016 Players champion, withdrew from the tournament citing illness, the PGA Tour announced Thursday ahead of the opening round.

Day, who was scheduled to go out at 8:46 a.m. EDT with Wyndham Clark and Jordan Spieth, was replaced in the field by Danny Walker.

The 37-year-old Day was in contention last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before finishing with a 74 that left him tied for eighth. His most recent win came at the 2023 Byron Nelson event.