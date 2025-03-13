 Skip navigation
Past champion Jason Day withdraws from Players Championship

  
Published March 13, 2025 07:35 AM

Jason Day, the 2016 Players champion, withdrew from the tournament citing illness, the PGA Tour announced Thursday ahead of the opening round.

Day, who was scheduled to go out at 8:46 a.m. EDT with Wyndham Clark and Jordan Spieth, was replaced in the field by Danny Walker.

The 37-year-old Day was in contention last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before finishing with a 74 that left him tied for eighth. His most recent win came at the 2023 Byron Nelson event.