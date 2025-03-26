Legendary short-game instructor Dave Pelz dies at 85

Dave Pelz, a nuclear physicist who became one of golf’s most noted short-game instructors, died Sunday in his Texas home following complications from prostate cancer. He was 85.

Pelz, born October 8, 1939, left NASA in 1974 to focus on the the science of putting, and created a data-driven approach to teaching the short game. He established different techniques and training aids, and his methods were showcased on “The Dave Pelz Scoring Game Show,” a long-running Golf Channel series.

Pelz wrote instructional books, produced numerous videos, started an eponymous short-game school and worked with several major champions, including Phil Mickelson, who said Wednesday on social media:

“I have so many things to say about this incredible man. I owe so much of my success to the many things he taught me, and he lives on as I share those same insights to numerous other golfers.”

Other students included, among many, Tom Kite, Payne Stewart, Steve Elkington, Vijay Singh and Patrick Reed.

Pelz is survived by his wife, JoAnn, their five children and nine grandchildren.