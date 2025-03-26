 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for Mar. 27
Alysa Liu World Championships
Alysa Liu tops figure skating worlds short program in return season from 2-year retirement
ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025
2025 World Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson
nbc_gc_kordaintv_250236.jpg
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation
oly_fswom_worlds_liushort_250326.jpg
Liu atop the podium after short program at worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for Mar. 27
Alysa Liu World Championships
Alysa Liu tops figure skating worlds short program in return season from 2-year retirement
ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025
2025 World Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson
nbc_gc_kordaintv_250236.jpg
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation
oly_fswom_worlds_liushort_250326.jpg
Liu atop the podium after short program at worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Legendary short-game instructor Dave Pelz dies at 85

  
Published March 26, 2025 05:10 PM
PGA TOUR - 2005 THE PLAYERS Championship - Phil Mickelson Practice Round

UNITED STATES - MARCH 19: Phil Mickelson works with short-game coach Dave Pelz during an early practice round on the stadium course Saturday, in preparation for the 2005 THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC at Sawgrass. March 19, 2005 (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA)

US PGA TOUR

Dave Pelz, a nuclear physicist who became one of golf’s most noted short-game instructors, died Sunday in his Texas home following complications from prostate cancer. He was 85.

Pelz, born October 8, 1939, left NASA in 1974 to focus on the the science of putting, and created a data-driven approach to teaching the short game. He established different techniques and training aids, and his methods were showcased on “The Dave Pelz Scoring Game Show,” a long-running Golf Channel series.

Pelz wrote instructional books, produced numerous videos, started an eponymous short-game school and worked with several major champions, including Phil Mickelson, who said Wednesday on social media:

“I have so many things to say about this incredible man. I owe so much of my success to the many things he taught me, and he lives on as I share those same insights to numerous other golfers.”

Other students included, among many, Tom Kite, Payne Stewart, Steve Elkington, Vijay Singh and Patrick Reed.

Pelz is survived by his wife, JoAnn, their five children and nine grandchildren.