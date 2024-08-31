 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 INCYCAR Doubleheader at Wisconsin State Fair Park
IndyCar starting lineups for Milwaukee: Penske sweeps poles with McLaughlin, Newgarden
2024 US Open - Day 3
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Qualifying
Southern 500 starting lineup: Bubba Wallace wins pole at Darlington

Top Clips

nbc_indy_milwquals_240831.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar qualifying at Milwaukee
nbc_pl_dycheintv_240831.jpg
Dyche: Everton ‘just threw it away’ v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boueve_240831.jpg
Extended HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 INCYCAR Doubleheader at Wisconsin State Fair Park
IndyCar starting lineups for Milwaukee: Penske sweeps poles with McLaughlin, Newgarden
2024 US Open - Day 3
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Qualifying
Southern 500 starting lineup: Bubba Wallace wins pole at Darlington

Top Clips

nbc_indy_milwquals_240831.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar qualifying at Milwaukee
nbc_pl_dycheintv_240831.jpg
Dyche: Everton ‘just threw it away’ v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boueve_240831.jpg
Extended HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Looking to end U.S. reign, GB&I takes lead into Curtis Cup singles

  
Published August 31, 2024 04:26 PM

Great Britain and Ireland hasn’t won a Curtis Cup in eight years.

That could change Sunday.

The GB&I side broke out of a tie Saturday afternoon at Sunningdale to take a 7-5 lead entering the eight-match singles session. The Americans have won 11 of the past 13 Cups – and three straight since GB&I captured the biennial match-play event in 2016 at Dun Laoghaire in Ireland.

Scotland’s Hannah Darling stayed perfect, moving her record to 3-0, as she teamed with England’s Mimi Rhodes to take down U.S. youngsters Jasmine Koo and Asterisk Talley, 3 and 2, in the first of three afternoon four-ball matches. In that match, Talley, a 15-year-old who was runner-up at both the U.S. Girls Junior and U.S. Women’s Amateur this summer, nearly aced the par-4 ninth, though that was the only hole she and Koo won.

“With the last two being losses for Great Britain and Ireland, I want this more than ever for the team,” said Darling, a three-time Curtis Cupper. “We have such a good time and a group of really, really good girls with a great captain and vice captains, too. This is just for everyone, and we want this really bad.”

Another Scot, Lorna McClymont, and Ireland’s Beth Coulter added a 2-and-1 four-ball victory over Anna Davis and Melanie Green while England’s Lottie Woad and Ireland’s Sara Byrne improved to 1-0-3 as a pair this week with a hard-earned tie with Rachel Kuehn and Megan Schofill.

Woad and Byrne are the first GB&I duo to play four sessions and not lose a match since the format moved to three days in 2008.

“No lead is ever big enough,” GB&I captain Catriona Matthew said. “In any kind of sport, you’d rather be going in 7-5 up than being 7-5 down. There’s still a long way to go. The Americans are going to come out fighting tomorrow. We’ve had a great day today, enjoyed today, but we’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

SUNDAY SINGLES MATCHES

U.S. vs. GB&I

Asterisk Talley vs. Lottie Woad, 5:05 a.m. ET
Catherine Park vs. Sara Byrne, 5:15 a.m.
Anna Davis vs. Hannah Darling, 5:25 a.m.
Zoe Campos vs. Patience Rhodes, 5:35 a.m.
Melanie Green vs. Mimi Rhodes, 5:45 a.m.
Jasmine Koo vs. Beth Coulter, 5:55 a.m.
Megan Schofill vs. Lorna McClymont, 6:05 a.m.
Rachel Kuehn vs. Aine Donegan, 6:15 a.m.