Ludvig Åberg set to undergo knee surgery, plans to return before end of year

  
Published September 1, 2024 09:47 PM

Just days after Jordan Spieth revealed that he had undergone left-wrist procedure, another standout PGA Tour player has announced plans for surgery.

According to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, Ludvig Åberg will have arthroscopic surgery this week to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. The 24-year-old Swede, per Lewis, expects to be able to hit balls three to four weeks post-operation and is “likely to play again in 2024 on a limited schedule.”

Åberg withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship back in May because of “left knee soreness.” The next week at the PGA Championship, he wore a knee brace but maintained that the “knee’s good … it’s nothing that’s bothering me.” Lewis later reported during U.S. Open week that Åberg had partially torn the meniscus while working out, though Åberg declined to confirm or deny the report, saying, “I think that’s between me and my doctors. It is what it is.”

Åberg did not mention the surgery in his pre-Tour Championship press conference at East Lake, where he went on to finish solo 16th out of 30 players.

“I’m probably going to kick my feet up quite a bit, make sure that I’ve got some time to recover, got some time to work on a few things, and I’ll definitely go play the DP World Tour in Abu Dhabi, Dubai,” Åberg said. “Those are my plans right now. It might change. But that’s where I’m at right now.”

The DPWT events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which comprise the tour’s playoffs, are set for Nov. 7-10 and Nov. 14-17, respectively.