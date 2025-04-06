 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke
Houston rallies to beat Duke 70-67 in Final Four, advances to face Florida for NCAA title
florida.jpg
Clayton leads Florida to NCAA title game, scoring 34 points in 79-73 victory over SEC rival Auburn
piage.jpg
UConn-South Carolina women’s championship game a clash of titans in the sport

Top Clips

nbc_sx_webb_250405.jpg
Webb unpacks ‘bummer conditions’ in Round 12
nbc_sx_mcelrath_250405.jpg
McElrath: Foxborough was ‘all about opportunity’
nbc_sx_plessingerintrv_250405.jpg
Plessinger reflects on season after Round 12 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta

April 5, 2025 10:11 PM
Spaniard Carla Bernat Escuder, who grew up in the same region as Masters champion Sergio Garcia, shot a 4-under 68 Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club to win the sixth edition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
nbc_golf_gc_bernatpresserv2_250405.jpg
5:00
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250405.jpg
5:55
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3
nbc_golf_gc_mccormickmt_250404.jpg
1:41
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250404.jpg
3:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Texas Open
nbc_golf_gc_harmon_250404.jpg
5:31
Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_nicklausmiller_250404.jpg
1:25
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250404.jpg
7:59
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
3:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
romero_site.jpg
6:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
ganne_site.jpg
6:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
nbc_sx_webb_250405.jpg
01:27
Webb unpacks ‘bummer conditions’ in Round 12
nbc_sx_mcelrath_250405.jpg
01:20
McElrath: Foxborough was ‘all about opportunity’
nbc_sx_plessingerintrv_250405.jpg
02:28
Plessinger reflects on season after Round 12 win
plessinger_flop.jpg
01:37
Plessinger belly flops in mud after Round 12 win
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd4_250405.jpg
09:29
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 4
nbc_sx_hymasintrv_250405.jpg
01:05
Hymas earns first-career 250SX win at Foxborough
nbc_sx_park_250405.jpg
01:34
Park ‘stuck to his laps’ for podium at Foxborough
nbc_sx_linville_250405.jpg
26
Linville ‘speechless’ after podium at Foxborough
oly_atw400_salwanaserv2_250405.jpg
04:55
Naser speeds to 400m win, Thomas wins title
nbc_sx_hampshirefall_250405.jpg
01:00
Hampshire hydroplanes at start, chaos ensues
oly_atm110h_dylanbeardv2_250405.jpg
04:15
Beard wins Grand Slam Track 110m hurdles in 13.29
nbc_golf_kentuckyderbypreview_250405.jpg
02:35
Which horses have best shot to win Kentucky Derby?
oly_atm200_kennybednarek_250405.jpg
04:52
Bednarek sweeps Grand Slam Track short sprints
oly_atm1500_emmanuelwanyonyi_250405.jpg
07:01
Wanyonyi’s late charge enough for 1500m win
oly_atw1500_diribeweltejiv2_250405.jpg
07:28
Welteji wins women’s 1500m in Kingston
nbc_horse_santaanitaderby_250405.jpg
02:04
Journalism surges late to win Santa Anita Derby
oly_atw100_melissajefferson_250405.jpg
04:28
Jefferson dominates Grand Slam Track 100m
oly_atw110h_tiajones_250405.jpg
04:49
Jones rises up to win Grand Slam Track 110m hurdle
nbc_uswnt_brazilusa_250405.jpg
10:07
Highlights: USWNT vs. Brazil (En Español)
oly_atm200_matthewhudsonsmith_250405.jpg
04:34
Hudson-Smith wins Grand Slam Track 200m in Jamaica
nbc_golf_valerord3_250405.jpg
12:44
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 3
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_250405.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Darlington on The CW
nbc_pl_update_250405.jpg
13:24
PL Update: Aston Villa tame Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_nunointv_250405.jpg
01:34
Nuno disappointed with Forest’s finishing v. Villa
nbc_pl_morganintv_250405.jpg
02:01
Rogers ‘really happy’ after Villa’s win v. Forest
nbc_pl_avlnf_250405.jpg
09:40
Extended HLs: Villa v. Nottingham Forest MWK 31
nbc_pl_avlnfrecap_250405.jpg
02:44
Takeaways from Villa’s statement win over Forest
nbc_pl_silvagoal_250405.jpg
01:00
Silva puts Forest on the board against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_malengoal_250405.jpg
01:20
Malen taps in Aston Villa’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_rogersgoal_250405.jpg
01:26
Rogers powers Villa 1-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest