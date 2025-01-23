Max Homa, 2023 Farmers champ, withdraws during weather suspension at Torrey Pines

Max Homa withdrew late in his second round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Play was suspended Thursday at Torrey Pines because of high winds. The Tour later announced via social media that Homa, who was through 15 holes in Round 2, was a WD.

Though no explanation was offered by the Tour — the Golf Channel broadcast mentioned he was feeling ill, something many have dealt with this week and has led to several withdrawals — Homa was well on his way to a missed cut. The 2023 Farmers champion made triple bogey on his first hole Wednesday on the South Course en route to a 5-over 77. He turned in 40 on the North Course Thursday and was 9 over for the event when play was suspended and he subsequently withdrew.